A build club at Lewis-Palmer Middle School seeks to provide students a foundation of small-scale construction skills while connecting with the community.

The Gateway Build Club at Lewis-Palmer School Club is wrapping up its second academic year of existence, this year offering dog and cat houses for sale to the Tri-Lakes community. The club is a part of the SkillsUSA national program which has been serving students, educators, businesses and the building industry by keeping track of both employers’ needs and education mandates and trends.

LPMS Gateway to Technology instructor Ken Motta said, when seeking the creation of the club, he was looking for a program which had leadership opportunities. The club presently has four officers in the club of approximately 25 members, all of which use the club to establish a foundation of building skills in a variety of stages.

In addition, not every member of the club gets to take the class which Motta instructs during the regular school day, so the club serves as a channel for students to still learn building skills without being enrolled in the usual classroom.

“It’s an opportunity for other students to do it, or students who want to take their skills to the next level and have the chance to make something new,” Motta said.

Last year, the club built and produced large planters for sale to the community. The projects available for sale to the community is a way for the program to engage with Tri-Lakes residents. This year’s dog and cat houses produced by the club have been available for sale since April 19.

Beyond connecting with the community, the sales are also a means toward fundraising for the club. Motta said the materials for the projects were acquired with a small discount from the local Home Depot and the club sells them out at materials cost. So while the profit margins on sales from the pet houses are small, profits are put towards the program, covering some of the building materials and the club’s end-of-the-year party.

The club provides opportunities for some students to work on larger projects. One student, Ethan, is working on a coffee table with a scenic panorama of the Rocky Mountains.

“A project like this helps uplift the students’ skills substantially,” the Motta said.

Some of the club’s members can be found in the workshop during lunch hours, as well as before and after school because they are either working on a specific project or have taken a high interest in the trade. Although a large portion of what student members do in the shop are building projects, a substantial margin of the club’s exposure is in design facets as well.

Adjacent to the shop is a computer lab, in which students can create a design to cut on one of three computer-numerical controlled machines. Software is available on computers lining the lab providing opportunity for students to design a profile in which to route into wood materials on the CNC machine as designed.

“It’s a different outlet where students can express a different kind of creativity,” Motta said.

Club officer Katherine Dalton, its eighth-grade president, recently moved to the area from Texas and said until exposure to the club, she never had an opportunity to work in a wood shop.

“I really enjoy learning how to use the tools and create projects,” she said.

As for being an officer in the club, Dalton said she appreciates being able to see what other students are creating and the opportunity to provide any advice where she can to them, particularly the seventh graders of the club.

“Sometimes, they come here without any experience and being able to give them pointers, it’s been cool to see how their projects have progressed,” Dalton said.

Another officer of the club, Megan Beverly, its seventh-grade president said she wanted to be an engineer when she gets older and enjoys building projects. With her father presently deployed to military service and not having the opportunity to create such projects at home, Beverly found high value in the club.

“I thought, why not do it here because they have much better tools than at home,” she said. “I can use them better here.”

Motta said students who become members of the club are a “different kind of kid.”

“They aren’t the captain of the football team. They aren’t the head cheerleader,” he said. “These are different students seeking a creative aspect, kids who like to work with their hands.”

The club serves a different group of students, and a large majority of its students who excel in the trade or project don't necessarily do well in other academic or extra-curricular areas, the sponsor said.

“It fills a need in the community as well,” Motta said.

Motta said the program assumes students who join it have zero building skills but find some will have parents and grandparents who have passed woodworking skills to them. The club focuses heavily on safety and training, he said.

“That's a big part of what we do,” Motta said. “We have a high percentage of students who take these skills and continue with the programs at the high schools.”

In addition, the club receives valuable community involvement from local businesses so sponsors acquire feedback on skills which are presently valued and integrated into the program. Motta said the goal of the club is to build the foundation so from there students can go into the high schools at a much higher level.