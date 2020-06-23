Like many people, I spent part of my quarantine time at home assembling jigsaw puzzles. I’ve enjoyed this pastime for many years and I’m very selective about the image on the puzzle, because, when finished, I laminate the piece and hang it in my studio.
I have 20 puzzles on my walls including the art of Charley Harper, Salvador Dali, Wassily Kandinsky, Rex Ray and Michael Malta.
What? You haven’t heard of Michael Malta? He is a local artist who is also a Marine, works at home for Hewlett Packard, and rides his beautiful red Harley in the annual Run for the Wall motorcycle tour from California to Washington, D.C.
He also happens to be a superb painter.
Michael is a perfectionist. You can see the detail in his work, whether it is a still life of beautifully arranged flowers and fruit, reminiscent of the great Dutch and Flemish masters, or his depiction of a local landscape. I had the opportunity to see him with one of his paintings while it was in progress, a seascape, where he was painting every grain of sand with the finest brush!
Michael also works in other mediums such as watercolor, pen and ink drawings, graphite (pencil) and charcoal. His portraits in graphite and charcoal are especially striking, with greater impact than if they were presented in color.
Not everyone can afford an original oil and Mike makes sure that the perfection of his painting is maintained with his prints. Rather than leave them to chance in the hands of others he utilizes his considerable computer skills to refine and print every one of his works on paper, canvas, acrylic and metal. He also does all his own matting and framing and has offered his services in that department to other artists, insuring that they have the finest quality in their final product.
Visit his website, michaelmaltastudio.com, to see the variety of forms he offers in his work. His paintings are also displayed at Bella Art and Frame (bellaartandframe.com) in Monument, and Academy Art and Frame (academyframesco.com) in Colorado Springs.
Michael will open his home studio to the public this Sept. 12 and 13 for the 10th annual Front Range Open studio tour weekend. Learn more at frontrangeopenstudios.com.
Nancy Bonig is a professional glass artist living in Monument. She is the founder of Front Range Open Studios, and her kilnworked glass can be seen at the Denver Art Museum shop. Have an art event you would like her to cover? Contact her at nancy@bonig.com.