With renovations completed at Monument Station No. 1 and the finalization of a merger between Tri-Lakes Monument and Donald Wescott fire protection districts, a solid foundation has been laid for the newly formed Monument Fire Protection District.
The new district, under the direction of Chief Andy Kovacs, has 73 personnel and provides fire and life safety services for 43,000 El Paso County residents in the combined 62-square-mile service area.
Kovacs, who became chief of Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District in 2021 and was recently named chief of the new district, said “service will improve with decreased response times and an increase in the number of firefighters and EMS professionals responding to your emergency.”
And the merger will, in the future, result in a tax reduction (from 21.9 mills to 18.4 mills) for residents within the boundaries of the former Donald Wescott Fire Protection District in the north Colorado Springs area, Kovacs said.
Meanwhile, a $1.7 million, five-year renovation project was unveiled this month of Monument FPD Station No. 1, 18650 Highway 105.
“We repurposed as much of the existing portions of the building as we could,” Lt. Chris Keough told The Tribune. “We realized we needed more space. With this renovation, we added about 1,700 square feet.”
Upgrades included six new bunkrooms, four new bathrooms (including two that are ADA-compliant), new appliances and finishes for the well-used kitchen and dining space, a new TV room complete with multiple recliners, an office area, a room for storing contaminated gear with gear extractors, and upgrades to the garage bays including a new compressor and fill station for Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus gear.
Additionally, the community and training room was expanded and reopened to the public following COVID shutdowns.
The years of construction time weren’t easy on the firefighters and EMTs.
“We lived out of ... trailers while everything was going on for about six months,” Keough said. “Things got interesting in there, but it was worth the wait. We can’t thank the public and the board of directors enough for the support they’ve given us.”
Those who live in the high-desert climate know the importance of a strong, well-equipped fire district. Recent wildfires are a vivid reminder of how crucial our first responders are in times of disaster.
The fire district merger and the station renovation were years in the making, and were completed without controversy.
We commend those who worked diligently to get these initiatives done. Both benefit the Tri-Lakes community in myriad ways.
