Snow commenced to fall shortly after sunrise in early November 1908. It was one of those early winter storms that continued into the night.
The storm was worst in the mountains, especially along the lines of the railroads north of Monument. A Santa Fe plush Pullman train arrived in Colorado Springs two hours late. It was first delayed at Castle Rock and was stopped by a snow drift on the track at Greenland which had to be pushed out of the way. There were blizzard conditions between Palmer Lake and Monument. But, by the time the train reached Colorado Springs, the snow barely covered the ground.
The Rio Grande train from Pueblo to Denver was late, from another reason: there was flooding on the Arkansas. Long before the time the train was due to arrive at Fountain, several passengers were waiting for the train. In the month of November, few got tickets here.
The agent had wired Pueblo asking what was causing the delay. The answer was the high water near their station. The railway authorities were prepared for the serious nature of this kind of disturbance. Both the Santa Fe and Rio Grande companies hoped their trains could be operated in a timely manner, but the weather did not always cooperate. When agents for both lines were questioned about the problems with the trains so far that season, they reported that there had not been much of a problem. In a “normal” year, the trains ran well, almost up until February or March, when the area would usually get heavy storms.
The agents often encountered people who desired to go to Denver or Pueblo and were ready for cold weather. However, there alway are a few, new to the area, who were totally unprepared for the season. This still happens in 2021!
The fun part of this tale is that while on one end of the 100 miles between Denver and Pueblo it was snowing, in Pueblo it was raining. Ah, Colorado weather, it can really be strange.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.