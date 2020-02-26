“Out, damned snow! Out, I say!” These may have been Lady Macbeth’s true words were she living not in Scotland but the Springs, and not in 1057 but in 2020, during this winter, with all this snow. All this blasted snow.
Okay, if you hail from other, snowier parts of the world, go ahead and roll your eyes. But for many of us, these storms seem to come at a rate of succession that would rival even that of the Louises of France.
“I want spring! Spring, I say!” I think those were the words of the whiny Prince John from one of many fictional portrayals of the loathed nobleman. Perhaps someone should have put a Hot Toddy in that tyrant’s hand (or, paw, as it was in Disney’s animated version).
Ah, yes, the Hot Toddy, with all its warming salubriousness and general merry making. It has the power to melt the ice and snow from the farthest crevasses of the mind — even if not off that slick driveway. Sip on one of these the next time the weather app predicts 1 to 3 inches, and then you have to trudge off to work through 6 to 8 inches of the frozen stuff. Well, we assume you’ll come home from work prior to mixing this winter classic.
Note: This is our own take on the classic recipe. The substitution of clementine for lemon mellows the final product. And that’s kinda what we’re looking for.
INGREDIENTS
• 1½ ounces blended Scotch (but most brown liquor will suffice)
• Scant 1 tablespoon honey (play with this, up or down, depending on your preference for sweet)
• ½ ounce clementine juice (just ream a bifurcated clementine, then measure out)
• 8 ounces (1 cup) purified water, just off boil
Add the first three ingredients to mug/glass/stein of choice. Pour the hot water over it all. Mix with a spoon until the honey is dissolved. Garnishes are superfluous. Settle fireside with a Shakespearean classic, or just zone-out to Disney+.
For additional food-centric reviews and tips, or to make a comment, email On The Table at OnTheTableReviews@gmail.com, or visit facebook.com/onthetablereviews.