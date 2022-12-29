MONUMENT • What was intended to be a fact-finding investigation into a possible violation into campaign finance has raised the ire of town staff and government representatives past and present, and has drawn concerns about possible influence by outside interests.
A special Monument Town Council meeting Wednesday, held to discuss a report commissioned to investigate campaign finance violations by the town, town staff actions and possible redistricting problems in the newly approved charter, among other issues, descended into chaos with members of the public and the board shouting at each other.
The agenda called for an executive session to hear findings of the investigation and a determination of further action. However, the council did not go into executive session since most of the findings had already been made public. The meeting, however, came to an abrupt end without a discussion of the report, amid chaotic shouted comments from the crowd, including statements that the board was operating without an attorney, and their actions could open the town up to lawsuits.
Attorney Grant Van Der Jagt was hired earlier in the month to conduct an independent investigation on how town finances ended up being used to fund the cost of campaign signs and door hangers urging Nov. 8 voters to approve the drafted Home Rule Charter, creating a possible violation of Colorado Revised Statute Title 1, Article 45 Campaign Practices.
As Van Der Jagt began to present a 140-page report of his findings, Town Manager Mike Foreman, at the mention of his position, said he had not been notified of being named in the report and thus was not provided ample time to acquire legal counsel prior to the meeting. Foreman declined to comment on the report at the meeting.
The report was shared with Tribune sister paper The Gazette and outlined numerous concerns, such as Foreman's work on the creation materials used to promote the passage of a ballot question to approve Monument's new home-rule charter and lack of oversight from the town attorney over the town's spending on materials to promote the question.
"The town attorney is more likely than not culpable, whether by gross negligence or failure to supervise, because she reportedly authorized the payment without knowing the content of the invoice at hand," the report said.
The town spent about $2,500 on promotional materials, money that former members of the Home Rule Charter Commission said was refunded to the town.
Mayor-elect Mitch LaKind said town staff were not notified about being mentioned in the report.
Van Der Jagt said it would be prudent to go into executive session to discuss the findings, and that any further action from the board could be made public.
Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Elliott said since the information had already been made public, executive session was not an option.
Audience members pointed out that board members' terms ended in November, under town documents that changed the election cycle for the town. The argument the board members' terms have ended was laid out in a memo by Mayor-elect Mitch LaKind's attorney, William Reed, in a memo recently published online.
"You have no right to even sit up there," a member of the crowd yelled.
Three new board members will take their seats next week, making Wednesday's meeting a last-minute effort to consider results of the report commissioned Dec. 16. However, the board did not have an attorney to advise them on proper procedures for handling sensitive issues, such as the personnel issues in the report. This lack of legal counsel sparked concerns among the crowd and the town manager after the board decided to waive attorney-client privilege and discuss the report publicly.
On Dec. 20, Interim Town Attorney Kathryn Sellers submitted her letter of resignation effective immediately. This left the Town of Monument, its elected officials and town staff without legal representation.
At Wednesday's meeting, outgoing Councilwoman Darcy Schoening promised to look into issues, but was largely shouted down. "The truth is out there," she said.
Residents at the meeting noted that the author of the report, Van Der Jagt, has expertise in real estate, rather than the issues raised in the report.
The report also outlined concerns about possible gerrymandering in the two new districts created by the town charter, which the report argues could void the entire charter. However, the councilmembers elected from those districts will hold nonpartisan seats and the creation of the districts is meant to ensure residents that are within a water service area managed by the town have representation, incoming Councilmember Steve King said.
King was one of several people mentioned in the report that the author recommended for censure for obstructing the investigation. However, King said only Sana Abbott, also a councilmember-elect who served on the nine-member Home Rule Charter Commission, was questioned during Van der Jagt's investigation.
Other Home Rule Charter Commission members and King said other allegations in the report were untrue, such as a claim they did not try to include the public in the creation of the new charter.
King said he expected future meetings would be more civil and the level of chaos was unusual.
"This board that is coming is 180 degrees different than this one," he said.
Councilmember Jim Romanello pushed for an adjournment of the meeting, a motion that was initially voted down 3-2. LaKind subsequently walked out of the meeting, and the motion to adjourn was approved minutes later.
In accordance with Colorado Sunshine Law, the town council forfeits attorney-client privilege on any information that is provided to the public. During Van Der Jagt's investigation, a Dropbox file was established for town staff to file requested documents and emails.
This file was shareable and also could be “edited” by those who had access, three of six sitting councilmembers, Ron Stephens, Kelly Elliott and Schoening, as well as two persons who were not town staff or elected officials. These were Amy Stephens, wife of Trustee Ron Stephens and former Colorado House Majority leader; and Rob O’Regan, owner of The Strategy Firm LLC, which received over $8,200 for consulting services to the No on 2A issue committee which campaigned against the approval of the drafted Home Rule Charter.
The Strategy Firm was reported as being paid by the Committee to Elect Darcy Schoening campaign for expenses related to mailers, digital ads and texts.
Information gathered from the investigation forfeits attorney-client privilege and is considered, under Colorado Sunshine Law, public information as it was accessible by members of the public.
LaKind said, “It is obvious the list was only sent to select board members for a reason. Unacceptable that any board member has access, let alone the wife of one. Plus, the campaign consultant for a sitting board member and the No on 2A committee? That is farcical. This shows serious collusion and needs to stop now.”
Foreman also raised concerns that it was without legal representation, and in his capacity as a town employee, that he was asked to sign the contract enlisting Van Der Jagt to perform the independent investigation. Foreman said in an email to Elliott, the mayor pro tem, that he'd been notified by the town’s IT department that the entirety of the council was not granted access and that private citizens were, and that the file was editable by them. He said he did not have the authorization to sign the contract and was apprehensive of doing so without a town attorney to review the process..
“I, more than ever, believe the town needs an attorney to review this process. I’ve never seen this process used before. I will await instructions from the board,” Foreman said in the email thread.
In an email response to Foreman, Schoening said, “Every single step of this is obstruction and noted and will not look good when the report is released. In fact, it’s bordering on criminal at this juncture. Merry Christmas.”
In an email to Foreman on Dec. 20, prior to signing the contract for Van Der Jagt to conduct the investigation, Van Der Jagt stated, “Please be advised that you are required by law to produce the requested data and signature. Further obstruction is actionable both civilly and criminally. I expect both the answers to my questions and the signature by 5 P.M. tomorrow. Before you run off to win some kind of social media war with a false narrative about access or fairness, let me remind you insulting or intimidating witnesses, the investigator or the investigation is also actionable civilly or criminally. Councilman (Redmond) Ramos should also take note, as his social media rant may have already crossed the line.”
LaKind's personal attorney, Reed, advised the town board that staff have the right to be notified of such discussions and decide if they would like to hold them in open or closed meetings.
Foreman said he didn't feel he had the authority to approve payment to Van Der Jagt due to lack of counsel. Van Der Jagt’s invoice to the town as of Dec. 28 totaled nearly $25,000.
The Gazette's Mary Shinn contributed to this report.