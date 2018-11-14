The Tribune this week asked Monument resident Jim Naylor about his work with the Tri-Lakes Lions Club and what he enjoys about the Tri-Lakes area. Here is what Naylor had to say.
Where do you live and how long have you resided there?
I live in Monument and we’ve been there almost 18 years.
What brought you to the area?
I was in the Marine Corps and moved from Guam to Colorado Springs in 1993. Eventually we moved to Gleneagle and then we built a home in Monument in 2000.
How long have you been a member of the Tri-Lakes Lions Club?
I joined the club in January 2014. (Editor’s note: Naylor was named president of the club this year and succeeded Dave Prejean in the role.)
What do you enjoy most about being part of the organization?
You really get the opportunity to give back to the community. Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world with 1.4 million members. It focuses on diabetes, vision, the environment, hunger and childhood cancer. With the funding we get, each club can do what it (chooses) in the community. Our club focuses on vision and diabetes primarily, and we also donate funds to Tri-Lakes Cares specifically for vision screening and eyeglasses, and to purchase healthy food for people with diabetes.
What do you like best about the Tri-Lakes?
I moved here because it’s a small town feel and the community really supports (each other). It’s a great environment and people are actively involved in … education (and sports). You run into people you know.
What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?
Well, there’s always honey-dos around the house, which I enjoy. But whenever I get the chance to play, I love to golf. It keeps me out.