The Tribune this week asked Gleneagle resident Haley Chapin about her role as Tri-Lakes Cares executive director, and what she enjoys about the Tri-Lakes area. Here is what Chapin had to say.
How long have you been the executive director of Tri-Lakes Cares, and what got you connected with the organization?
I started in March 2010. I came to TLC because I was leaving a therapeutic horseback riding organization in Parker, Colo. It was time for me to move on, and I took this opportunity with Tri-Lakes Cares.
Where were you born, and what brought you here?
I was born in Illinois, but I was only there a few months before we moved to Long Island, N.Y. I was there through high school. I spent a year in Rhode Island and I won a contest that sent me to the Denver campus of Johnson & Wales University. ... (When I started at Tri-Lakes Cares), for about a year I commuted from Denver before my husband and I relocated down here.
What college did you graduate from? Degree earned?
I graduated from Johnson & Wales in Denver, and was part of their inaugural graduating class in 2004. I received my bachelor’s degree in marketing communications and advertising public relations, with a concentration in leadership studies.
What do you like best about your job?
My parents instilled in me the importance of giving back. At the end of the day, I go home feeling like our organization is making an impact on people’s lives for the better. I very much believe in the saying, “It takes a village.” We all need to look out for one another and support one another.
What does Tri-Lakes Cares offer that no one else does?
What sets us apart is we’re a community resource center, so we offer a lot of things in one place. We can save people time and resources because they can come to one place and have several of their needs met. I think people are grateful they can do that.
How can the public help you better serve the community?
By keeping up to date with what (Tri-Lakes Cares’s) needs are, because they do change throughout the year. That way they may find a place where they’re in a position to help, whether it be donations, money or volunteering. People can sign up for our e-blast that goes out twice a month to find out what we’re doing in the community, who is helping the agency and what our needs are. (Editor’s note: Sign up for the TLC e-blast at tinyurl.com/y9bww42y.)
What do you enjoy most about the Tri-Lakes area?
Outside of its geographical beauty ... I’d have to say it’s the people. Our community is unique in that it’s close-knit. It’s not too small of a town but it’s not too big of a town. It’s right in that sweet spot, so you can feel like you’re making a difference and see the fruits of your labor.