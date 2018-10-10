101018-tr-neighbor
Tri-Lakes Cares Executive Director Haley Chapin, center, pictured with Center for Nonprofit Excellence's Amber Cote, left, and Abby Laine Sienkiewicz, right.
The Tribune this week asked Gleneagle resident Haley Chapin about her role as Tri-Lakes Cares executive director, and what she enjoys about the Tri-Lakes area. Here is what Chapin had to say.

How long have you been the executive director of Tri-Lakes Cares, and what got you connected with the organization?

I started in March 2010. I came to TLC because I was leaving a therapeutic horseback riding organization in Parker, Colo. It was time for me to move on, and I took this opportunity with Tri-Lakes Cares.

Where were you born, and what brought you here?

I was born in Illinois, but I was only there a few months before we moved to Long Island, N.Y. I was there through high school. I spent a year in Rhode Island and I won a contest that sent me to the Denver campus of Johnson & Wales University. ... (When I started at Tri-Lakes Cares), for about a year I commuted from Denver before my husband and I relocated down here.

What college did you graduate from? Degree earned?

I graduated from Johnson & Wales in Denver, and was part of their inaugural graduating class in 2004. I received my bachelor’s degree in marketing communications and advertising public relations, with a concentration in leadership studies.

What do you like best about your job?

My parents instilled in me the importance of giving back. At the end of the day, I go home feeling like our organization is making an impact on people’s lives for the better. I very much believe in the saying, “It takes a village.” We all need to look out for one another and support one another.

What does Tri-Lakes Cares offer that no one else does?

What sets us apart is we’re a community resource center, so we offer a lot of things in one place. We can save people time and resources because they can come to one place and have several of their needs met. I think people are grateful they can do that.

How can the public help you better serve the community?

By keeping up to date with what (Tri-Lakes Cares’s) needs are, because they do change throughout the year. That way they may find a place where they’re in a position to help, whether it be donations, money or volunteering. People can sign up for our e-blast that goes out twice a month to find out what we’re doing in the community, who is helping the agency and what our needs are. (Editor’s note: Sign up for the TLC e-blast at tinyurl.com/y9bww42y.)

What do you enjoy most about the Tri-Lakes area?

Outside of its geographical beauty ... I’d have to say it’s the people. Our community is unique in that it’s close-knit. It’s not too small of a town but it’s not too big of a town. It’s right in that sweet spot, so you can feel like you’re making a difference and see the fruits of your labor.

