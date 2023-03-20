Monument Mayor Mitch LaKind spoke about a whole range of current city topics during the first of what he promises will be regularly scheduled meet-and-greets. His proactive approach to communicate with people, even those outside the town’s official borders, is an encouraging example of both the role and accessibility we can have from our local decision makers.

On the other end of the spectrum, the El Paso County Planning Commission recently voted to recommend approval of a plan to change a portion of the Black Forest area from one home per 5 acre-zoning, to up to 30 units per acre-zoning. Commissioners say there’s nothing they can do to oppose the dramatic density shift, since the county’s master plan calls for such a change. All of which has some current Black Forest residents questioning whether the county did a good enough job collecting community input during the 2021 Master Plan update process.

Questions about growth and all its assorted impacts — water, traffic, schools, house values, ect. — will be numerous in the Tri-Lakes region for years and likely decades to come.

That’s why I love local journalism. We get to tell our readers about the positive things that people in our community do every day. We also hold our leaders accountable.

Many get their news from network and cable television. Others rely on large news websites or social media. Those are fine. There’s something of interest in each of those.

But without local news, there’s no context, no foundation.

Every decision made by your city council or county commissioners will impact you directly. What your police and fire departments are doing will have an inevitable benefit or consequence for you, your neighbors and loved ones.

So here’s a little info about the guy who’s tasked with bringing that news to you.

I’ve been with The Gazette for 10 years in this stint, mostly as an editor, writer and digital director. In a previous stint I was a sports reporter and copy editor.

Sandwiched between those two was more than a decade as the sports information director and assistant athletic director at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

I’m a veteran of the United States Air Force, but that was a long time ago. If there’s an expiration date on veteran status, mine has long since passed.

Finally, I spent several years in auto dealerships. I started as the guy washing the cars and left as the guy who signs the checks.

But my true passion is, and always has been, journalism in its purest form. And that’s local.

The national outlets will tell you all about the soap opera that is Washington. The bickering. The mistrust. The dire predictions that change depending upon to whom you’re listening. It’s like an episode of “The Kardashians” that just won’t end.

But it’s what’s happening in your hometown that’s really important.