The Monument Police Department has three new officers.

Three new officers for the Monument Police Department were sworn into service Sept. 5 at town hall during the regular meeting of the Town of Monument Town Council.

Among the new officers instated was William Rios, Morgan Chapman and Pablo Barrientos.

Rios is originally from Newark, N.J., and enjoys walking, hiking, bike riding and shooting in his free time. His family is what motivates him to get up every morning, he said.

If he had a winning lottery ticket for $100K, Rios said he would save most of it and invest in a home. What makes him laugh is seeing his children smiling and happy.

As a new officer with MPD, Rios looks forward to being a good asset to the agency and serving the community, he said.

Chapman is originally from Colorado Springs and attended Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction for a degree in criminal justice. He enjoys hunting, fishing, reloading and spending time with his family and friends. Ensuring his family is taken care of is what motivates Chapman to get up each morning, he said.

With a $100K lottery win, Chapman said he would pay off the family car, apply a large amount to his mortgage and purchase items for his wife and himself. He said his daughter’s laugh always makes him laugh as well.

Now being a part of the MPD, he said he most looks forward to serving an area which appreciates him, where he can thrive where he has been unable to do so previously.

Barrientos was born in West Texas and graduated Midland High School in Midland, Texas. He visited Colorado while living in El Paso, Texas, and fell in love with the area, he said. After living in Alaska for three years, he decided to return to the Colorado Springs area to “settle down.”

Upon retirement from active duty, Barrientos was given the opportunity to join the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office where he worked as a detention deputy for 3.5 years.

“I’ve always wanted to be in law enforcement and after doing a ride along with one of the patrol sergeants, I chose to transfer to Monument PD,” he said. “Monument feels like a city where I can truly serve the community and help people.”

Barrientos served in the U.S. Army after graduating high school and served honorably for 30 years with duty stations around the world and in a variety of leadership positions – from infantry team leader to Sergeant Major. He retired from the Army in 2019 and made Colorado his home. In his spare time, he enjoys time with family and making the most of his time with his children. He also enjoys being outdoors and being active including fishing, hiking and camping. He looks forward to learning to kayak and teach his children as well, he said.

He hopes to contribute to the MPD and the community by adding his leadership skills obtained through years of his military service, Barrientos said. He aspires to build on the trust between the citizens of Monument and their police department by having positive interactions and appropriately addressing their concerns through communication and proactive policing.

“I am happy to be here,” he said. “I look forward to the opportunity to make a difference in the community.”