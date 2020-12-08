In recent years they’ve lived in a van in Australia, ideal for adventures in between their work in the field as outdoor educators. And then they made their home in the Montana wilds, tasked with trail maintenance.
Now they’re on Pikes Peak.
“We’re thinking Barr Camp is going to be very nice,” said Ellen Mills. “They actually have more facilities than what we’ve been living with.”
She and her partner, Travis Scherschel, started this week as caretakers at Barr Trail’s famous waystation, the new faces of a tradition dating back to the 1970s. Their home will be the cabin in the woods above 10,000 feet, where they’ll manage campsites, whip up pancakes and spaghetti for guests and serve as liaisons with search and rescue.
America’s Mountain is the next stop for the young couple whose lives have been guided by wanderlust.
From small-town Indiana, they’ve gone on to work, study or explore the backcountries of China, Spain, the Dominican Republic and New Zealand, to name a few.
Scherschel visited New York City not long ago. “I was squirming,” he said, adding: “You plop me out in the middle of nowhere in the woods, and I’m perfectly at ease. I would almost say I’m more of an introvert with a learned extroversion. And my extroversion really comes out when I’m out in the woods.”
Such was good to hear in the interview with members of Barr Camp’s nonprofit board, who know the difficulty of striking a certain balance — finding people comfortable in both remote and social settings.
Every year the outpost sees thousands of visits from hikers and runners, many of them regulars making up the camp’s quirky family. The waves of personalities shouldn’t surprise Mills and Scherschel; they majored in sociology and psychology, respectively, at universities back in Indiana.
It’s the prospect of meeting people that makes them most excited, Mills said. “Having a community is something we haven’t had in a long time.”
