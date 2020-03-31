The year 2020 marks the 150th anniversary of the first cattle drives from Texas into (and through) Colorado, and our neck of the woods has claim to being part of the fun and frivolity. (It was undoubtedly “fun” in an American West sense, but I’m guessing that frivolity was not really an accepted or encouraged part of the proceedings. Probably no flavored cream for the campfire coffee, either.) The journey took the cattle and drovers just east of Monument and the Tri-Lakes area, and if you get far enough away from I-25 on a quiet and windless night ― which does happen around here every once in a while; honest! ― you just might hear the echoes of the hoofbeats and the cowboys’ whoops and hollers …
It was late in August 1860 when Oliver Loving started about a thousand head of cattle out of Palo Pinto County (Texas), headed for the new goldfields in the Rocky Mountains. He had four men helping him, including a former Texas Ranger named Charles Goodnight. Having safely traversed the Red River into Indian Territory, Goodnight turned back while the others pressed on toward Kansas Territory. They struck the Arkansas River near present-day Wichita and followed it west past Bent’s Fort to Pueblo.
Turning north, they took the herd along the east bank of Fountain Creek, angled east to the headwaters of Black Squirrel Creek, then northwest following Cherry Creek into Denver. (The headwaters of West Cherry Creek are located just west of Highway 83 and run north through John Chapman’s Colorado Pumpkin Patch and Searle Ranch on Highway 105, joining East Cherry Creek near Lake Gulch Road in Douglas County en route to Cherry Creek Reservoir and the South Platte.)
Loving wintered the cattle on grass and sold them the following spring. The next herd of Texas cattle did not make it into what had become Colorado Territory until after the Civil War, when Goodnight and Loving partnered on a second drive. This time they scouted a new route that took them west into New Mexico where they struck the Pecos River and followed it north. At Fort Sumner they sold a portion of the herd to the government, to feed soldiers and Indians, then continued north to the rugged Raton Pass. After a stand-off with Dick Wooten, owner of a toll road through the pass, they made the comparatively easy 200-mile drive to Denver. There they sold the balance of the herd to pioneer Colorado cattleman John Wesley Iliff.
During the next 25 years or so an estimated 10 million head of Texas Longhorns were driven up the various trails, including an estimated quarter-million on the Goodnight-Loving Trail. Oliver Loving did not live to see the spectacle of the great cattle drives, as he succumbed to an infected wound from a Comanche arrow suffered in an ambush on the Pecos in 1867. But what he started is still being celebrated each January, and my family is honored to provide the Longhorn herd and cowboys that you see rolling through the heart of Denver’s financial district and past the storied Brown Palace Hotel every January to kick off the National Western Stock Show.
When the Longhorns return to their summer pasture along Highway 105 east of Roller Coaster Road sometime around Memorial Day (once the grass is nice and high), you can look to the north and imagine the big-horned bovines being pushed toward Denver and the railheads to the north … doing their part to resuscitate the post-Civil War U.S. economy and supplying Americans with beef during the decades before the bigger, beefier (but infinitely less hardy and self-sufficient) European cattle pushed the Texas cattle out of the spotlight.
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.