"What are you doing here," Pine Creek ice hockey coach Ed Saxer asked senior Max Wright after a summer skating session before the season began.

Wright, who at age 15 moved away from his hometown Colorado Springs to Boulder to play Triple A hockey for the Rocky Mountain RoughRiders, missed his family and was ready to come home and spend his senior year with his little brother and play high school hockey with his Pine Creek brothers and sisters.

Blown away by Wright's maturity and the fact that the senior didn't complain about coaching or ice time or anything of a personal nature, Saxer simply responded with, "that's a good answer. I'll see you on Monday."

Wright lived by himself, honing his craft, attending Ralston Valley nearly 80 miles from the school he once called home. This year Wright chose something different. He thought his return to Pine Creek and his teammates would be weird, but the Eagles senior said it didn't take long to rekindle the camaraderie.

"Overall it's been the best decision I think I've ever made," Wright said of his return.

The numbers corroborate Wright's words. The senior forward leads the state in goals this season with 19 in 14 games. That number also ranks ninth nationwide.

"I just think I'm having more fun and I'm more confident down here," Wright said. "I think I believe in myself more because the people in this locker room have given me the opportunity to play for this team and play for the people around me instead of just playing for myself. It's given me a lot of success when I can go to the locker room and have my boys there instead of feeling nervous and anxious. It's more welcoming."

Wright's success has translated to success for the Eagles as well. Two years ago Pine Creek was 0-9. Last season, the Eagles finished 4-13-1 with a 2-10 record in the 5A South League. This year, Pine Creek is 7-4-3 overall with a 3-1-1 record in the 5A Central League, good enough for second place.

Wright's arrival is not the only reason for the team's success, he's flanked by stellar teammates such as fellow senior C.J. Reid who is second on the Eagles in goals with 12 and ties Wright for the lead in assists, also 12. Sophomore Boston Kellner is third on the team with 10 goals and third on the team in points — goals and assists combined — with 17.

Kellner's success at an early age is due in part to great leadership of players such as Wright and Reid. Wright will graduate after this season along with seven other seniors. There is only one junior on the team so the way forward in the immediate future for the Eagles is through their younger players.

"We have 11 freshmen and sophomores. So those young guys are learning how to play the game, learning how to win, learning how the manage the game," Saxer said. "Some of their youth hockey teams didn't have a lot of success and that filters up to high school but with our senior group, they've showed everybody how to win and that's the big key and that will be the big key going forward for years to come."

The growth shows on the ice. One of Wright's favorite moments from the season was the team's Jan. 7 game against Resurrection Christian. The Eagles were down 3-1, but fought back. Wright scored the overtime winner, his second goal of the game. Experiences like that teach younger players, Saxer said, giving the entire team a greater level of confidence.

Saxer said his freshmen and sophomores are back checking harder, blocking shots and battling stronger.

Wright takes pride in the fact that his younger teammates are coming along.

"I think as leaders on our team, we're stepping up and even the younger kids are starting to get their points in and starting to rack up some points" he said. "The leadership on this team this year has been a lot different. We hold ourselves more accountable we want to lead with examples instead of just words."

Wright sets that example daily in practice. Sometimes a younger player will call him out for a 1-on-1 drill.

"One of our freshmen or one of our sophomores called out (Wright) and I said 'You're going to learn a lot about who you call. You want to take the big dog.' And (Wright) took it to him, but I also thought he makes everybody better so in order to get better you gotta go against the better guys. That's every sport," Saxer said. "A couple guys wanted to take him on knowing that they weren't going to win in that battle, but that's how you get better. ... He's got on guys. He's tough when he has to be. But then he's very compassionate."

Contact the writer: hugh.johnson@gazette.com