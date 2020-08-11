ln every family, there is one person who holds everyone else together; the one who makes sure everyone is accountable, and keeps them on course; the one who rounds up the others to be sure they show up when and where they are needed, and keeps communication flowing — most of all, the one who ensures no one feels unappreciated or forgotten. The glue of her family and Gleneagle Sertoma is Mary Obenauf.
Mary grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas and obtained her teaching degree from Texas A&M. She married Larry Obenauf and with two young children spent four years in Indonesia and North Africa. Mary taught science at the on-site International School, helping the children of the company’s employees advance in their studies, and adapt to foreign ideas. Upon returning to America, the family moved to Houston. While the children were young, Mary continued to be a connecting force by volunteering as president for her neighborhood civic club for six years. She created a private security force for 18 local neighborhoods, employing off duty constables to protect the families in her area. During this time, she was also the campaign manager for a state representative candidate.
Mary began teaching again at South Houston High School. Her desire to help others and heart for making those around her feel loved, led Mary to stay at the inner-city school for 27 years. She taught basic and intermediary Chemistry and Physics, but was best known for her support of students. Mary was the Student Council Sponsor for nine years and was awarded Teacher of the Year and Student Council Sponsor of the Year three times. While serving in this role, Mary created the Student Council’s motto of, “In order to lead, you must be willing to serve.” She became the glue for countless students by being a loving, accepting mother figure and providing them a safe place to gather. To this day, many of her students stay in contact with Mary and attribute their success, and, in some cases, their survival, to Mary’s love and guidance.
The Obenaufs moved to Colorado Springs in 2014 and just a few months later, Mary joined Gleneagle Sertoma. It didn’t take her long to use her skills in helping the club stay active and growing. She has been the co-chair for one of our largest fundraising events, Spirits of Spring, where she has helped re-invigorate our members and increase donations by inspiring amounts, with a four-year total around $50,000! This year, in response to the club’s live event being deterred by a pandemic, Mary’s natural communication skills and caring heart helped navigate the club’s first ever online auction, ensuring it would still be able to help our neighbors in need.
You will not find a person who believes in the Sertoma’s national mission more than Mary. She is passionate about hearing health and helping those who would otherwise not be able to obtain hearing education, screenings and hearing aids. She has helped move this mission forward throughout her time with Sertoma, specifically, by helping coordinate an annual educational event, “Hear it Here,” promoting and volunteering at the HEARS (Hearing Education and Assistance by Rocky Mountain Sertomans) 5K run, and donating to the national fund every year at “Fellow” level. Mary has also been the link between our members and national Sertoma by being selected as Gleneagle’s Secretary for four years. By ensuring Robert’s Rules during board meetings and providing timely reports, she keeps the club moving toward its goals of growth and community involvement. Mary is proud to track and present achievements of our members for service hours, tenure and even milestone birthdays. She is truly the glue that has held our club together through local and national change, hardships, and growth.
Mary attends every regional convention, district event, and training sessions, after which she brings her knowledge and excitement back to fellow Sertoma members. She bridged the transition when districts were dissolved by helping create the Council of Pikes Peak Sertomans and organizing its meetings. Keeping the lines of communication active, she has rallied our club to continue to look toward the future and eagerly anticipate further support of our community.
Mary participates in almost all of our club activities, including Fourth of July American Flag planting along Gleneagle Drive, collections for Crawford House (which shelters homeless veterans), Partners in Housing (a launching home for single mothers), and attends functions for our charter Boy Scout troop, as well as other activities. She is also a key committee member for the club’s Patriot Golf Tournament, where she has solely organized the raffle every year for four years.
Over her time with Gleneagle Sertoma, Mary has accumulated 1,000, and undoubtedly many more not accounted for, service hours.
While Mary is known to “crack the whip” to keep members accountable, before and after meetings, and via phone calls and emails in between, she can be found checking in with each member, letting them know they are remembered, appreciated, and loved. Mary is the tether that holds our members together through her secretarial and organizational skills, but the true reason she is “The Glue” of Gleneagle Sertoma, is her servant heart and unending compassion.
Gleneagle Sertoma is honored and proud to select Mary Obenauf as this year’s Gleneagle Sertoman of the Year!