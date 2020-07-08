A man and woman found dead inside a Monument home Friday afternoon have been identified, according to a statement from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
The deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.
At about 1:23 p.m. on Friday, Monument police were dispatched to a residence on Front Street. When police arrived, they found Robert Johnson, 64, and Michelle Johnson, 40, inside the residence, according to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Department.
Due to the circumstances found at the scene, the Monument Police Department asked for the assistance of the sheriff's department.
Robert Johnson's death as a suicide, according to the release
Detectives with the El Paso County Sheriff's Department Major Crimes Unit are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide. The cause and manner of death of will be determined by the coroner’s office, authorities said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Department Tip Line at 719-520-6666.
