I know some of you will hate me for saying this, but I’m not really a “dog person.” There are people — like my son — who go absolutely bonkers over dogs. Jess has to meet and pet and inquire about every dog we stumble across. He can identify all the breeds and has all sorts of random knowledge about dogs floating through his head. He lets dogs climb all over him and lick his face and invade his personal space. I’m fairly certain he will own as many dogs as city ordinances will allow once he has his own place. Jess is, without a doubt, a dog person.
I am not. Dogs are fine, but I generally have no burning desire to pet them, especially if they aren’t mine. We didn’t have a dog while I was growing up, which might be why I have a general feeling of indifference towards the species. I think, on average, cats are preferable, being easier to leave for long weekends, more self-reliant in case I forget to feed them for a day or two. That being said, I share my home with two dogs, and they are both pretty awesome.
I bought our first dog, Hiccup, for my kids in 2014. He was a “divorce dog”: I felt bad that my kids had to live in two places, and the prior marital dog lived with my ex, so I bought my kids a dog. Hiccup is a Labradoodle, a happy, social, easy-going energetic dog.
Happy, but he was a bit bored. My partner Jason and I discussed on several occasions that we felt bad that Hiccup didn’t have another dog to play with. I don’t know that either of us wanted another dog, but we wanted Hiccup to have a good life. We created a short-list of potential new-dog criteria. No puppies was top on the list — we didn’t want to go through that stage again. Young-ish, though; maybe 2-3 years old. Playful, like Hiccup. Okay with cats and kids.
We weren’t seriously looking on the Saturday a few months ago, when the Paws N Hooves Animal Rescue Meet & Greet popped up on my Facebook page. But, the event just happened to be at the Wag N Wash on Baptist Road, and we just happened to be up that direction running errands, so we just stopped in. The cute litter of puppies there was, understandably, getting all the attention from visitors — but we weren’t looking for a puppy. Angie, a sweet foster “dog-mom,” insisted we meet the dog who had been living with her. This dog was some sort of greyhound mix, a few years old, rescued from Texas, and had been on the “kill list.” She was pretty nervous — probably had been abused — but kept circling us, getting closer and closer, eventually letting us pet her. We could tell she had the sweetest heart.
That was basically it. We were getting another dog. Adopting an animal is never easy, or inexpensive, or perfect, but Posy has been a fabulous addition to our big crazy household. She and Hiccup run and wrestle and play together like best friends. Posy tries every day to get the cats to play with her, despite their insistence that they aren’t interested. She is goofy and funny and brings so much joy. The other day, Jason said, “Posy is absolutely one of my favorite things in life right now.” I might not be a dog person, but I’m really glad we gave this dog a home.
Paws N Hooves is an all-volunteer-run animal rescue in the Tri-Lakes area. Do you have room in your home and heart for a rescue pet? Paws N Hooves has several events coming up where you can meet available pets and fill out an adoption application.
Not ready to commit to a “forever dog?” Tania Kovar, Colorado director for Paws n Hooves, said the organization is in desperate need of foster homes — homes for animals to stay after they’ve been rescued but before they’ve been adopted. Want to help Paws n Hooves but can’t do either? There are several fundraising opportunities for the organization as part of the Colorado Springs Indy Give campaign, right here in the Monument area. Consider supporting this wonderful local organization.
Elizabeth Eden is a mom, writer, yoga instructor and musician. She lives in Northgate with her big, beautiful, messy clan. Send her ideas and feedback at trilakeslife@pikespeaknewspapers.com.