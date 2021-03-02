We know that “Necessity” is said to be the mother of Invention, but one rarely hears much about Invention’s dad (does Necessity even know who he is?) … I guess the past year’s goings-on must be Invention’s drunk uncle. But weird/hard times do bring out the best in many of us, revealing talents and abilities that had not been previously accessed.
Here are a couple of cases in point ― local ladies who have made a decision to “roll with the changes” (a little REO Speedwagon reference for those of us in the reading glasses demographic) and make some lemonade out of the bumper crop of lemons known as 2020-2021.
“I’ve felt the push to live a sustainable life for a few years now, not knowing exactly why that need was so great,” says Marissa Rollo of Black Forest. “About four years ago I started with learning herbalism. Then that stemmed into learning about homesteading: goats, chickens and raising Estrela Mountain Dogs, a livestock guardian breed from Portugal. This past year has brought these elements all together, giving me my ‘aha moment’ as to why God pushed me this direction.”
A personal trainer (BodyPotentialWellness.com) as well as a modern-day frontierswoman, Marissa eschews many of the conveniences upon which most of us have come to depend (she doesn’t even have a microwave, for cryin’ out loud!). “My kids and I live on five acres in Black Forest and we could easily live off the land here raising meat, dairy from our goats, eggs from our chickens, and a garden full of veggies and herbs,” explains Pennsylvania-born Marissa, who arrived in the Tri-Lakes area 2011 by way of Indiana and Wisconsin. “My rural upbringing is definitely a part of the equation today, and I’m more thankful for this the stranger our world gets!”
Marissa’s approach is much more about spiritual/physical health and intergenerational connectedness than it is about politics, economics or cultural conditions. “I feel that in times like these we need to re-educate ourselves on how to live a healthy sustainable life, along with a commitment to passing this knowledge on to our children. It’s really about leaving ourselves less dependent upon (and at the mercy of) things that are beyond our control, now more than ever.” You can find more of her story at OldThymeAcres.com.
Taking a more conventional tack but with just as much heavy lifting ― literally ― is Jessica Schluppenbaum of Woodmoor, owner of 7480 Personal Training. Jessica, with support from her husband Alex, has turned her basement into her home gym/office, and began to flex her proverbial muscles in the community with the launch of 7480 (their home elevation) in 2016.
“I’ve made a commitment to getting the best return on my professional investment possible,” says Jessica, a former competitive bodybuilder who got her start training fellow officers during her law enforcement days. “There’s a time to get out of police work, and the writing was on the wall for me when the bureaucratic obstacles made it impossible to do my job.”
Regarding the unsolicited professional slowdown, the Iowa native has made the most of her time “moving without the ball,” as they say in basketball parlance. “I’ve used the time to have my website upgraded with the help of the talented Emilie Hagopian. I’ve also been concentrating on streamlining the business to make the best use of everyone’s time. I do group and individual classes, and can tailor programs to each customer’s goals. The best ROI for me is to see people getting where they want to go on this path, which can really be a new life for them. It’s a way of being involved in the community too, which Alex and I have come to love.” You can find Jessica at 7480pt.com … happy sweating!
