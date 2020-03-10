Shopping for a wedding dress can be an emotional experience. Sometimes a shop will carry beautiful wedding gowns but the staff doesn’t treat the customer nicely. That’s not the case at Something New Boutique, 11550 Ridgeline Drive.
Mindi Linscombe owns the shop with her husband Jordan. She holds a master’s degree in education and has extensive customer service experience.
“My experience in customer service is way more important than the fashion part, because it is 100% emotional experience,” she said.
Her philosophy in providing the best possible experience possible for a bride-to-be is based on a negative experience she had while shopping for her own wedding dress. “When I went shopping and I had these bad experiences, I thought why can’t these beautiful places that carry beautiful inventory be friendly?” she said.
Linscombe’s team of 20 has a positive and supportive manner about them. She built the 9,500-square-foot space, moving from a previous, significantly smaller location.
The goal for each bride, says Linscombe, is to “make sure she feels better about herself when she leaves than when she came in.” The lovely store includes private dressing rooms with comfortable couches for those who accompany the bride.
Her salespeople educate the newly engaged so they understand how the wedding dress market is priced, based on four components – fabric, inner lining and construction, ornamentation and seamstress skills — involved in constructing the gown.
“I take the approach of education first,” Linscombe says. “We have trained our staff to manage a bride’s expectations in conjunction with their budget. Brides need a quick reality check on prices because they just got engaged, they don’t know what’s out there.”
The average price of a wedding dress is $1,785, according to the gregarious shop owner.
Usually, the first question her sales team asks is “Can I see your Pinterest board?” to gain an understanding of a bride’s vision for the wedding.
Linscombe started out designing and making dresses from drawing a sketch to choosing the fabric and adding beading to making the finished product. Before the birth of her four children, she traveled the world selecting items for her work. She still attends trade shows and runway fashion shows to pick items for the store, but “now, I say I curate my own line because I don’t have time to design from scratch,” she says.
The boutique’s wedding dresses start at $1,000 and come in a variety of colors and sizes.
“We carry plus sizes in every collection,” Linscombe said. “There should not be a female in my store who can’t try something on. No one will ever cry or feel bad about their body in this store.”
Linscombe’s staff is trained to manage the bride’s entourage’s expectations, too, by taking the time to listen to everyone present at an appointment and working to find a win-win situation for all involved.
The shop carries a 1,000-piece collection they call “Special Occasion” that includes dresses for mothers of the bride, pageants, proms, military balls and other formal occasions. This collection starts at $199. Linscombe says the shop is set up for “prom party” appointments, so all the friends can visit together, try on dresses and have fun.
The shop also carries a curated line of dresses called “Brooklyn Grace,” from which a portion of sales proceeds goes to The Exodus Road, a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit that works to fight human trafficking locally and throughout the world.
“I asked my team years ago, ‘With my line of dresses what would you like to give back to?’” Linscombe said. She understood it would be better to have buy-in from the group.
Something New Boutique is the premier sponsor for the annual gala, “Sister’s Keeper,” to be held May 1 at Spruce Mountain Ranch in Larkspur. To purchase tickets or become an event sponsor, visit pages.theexodusroad.com/2020-gala.
Every January, Linscombe organizes a free bridal event at The Broadmoor. She invites local bridal services companies and offers cocktails while brides search amongst vendors who will help make their wedding day memorable.
Something New holds two sample sales per year to flip their inventory and offers monthly trunk shows, as well as alumni nights for those who purchased gowns from them in the past. The next sample sale is set for May 16-17. For event information, visit somethingnewboutique.com/events.
Additionally, the store carries a men’s line of national brand tuxedos and three-piece suits ($279). The suits and tuxedos come in a variety of colors and styles. Linscombe carries inventory, but if the shop doesn’t have the correct size in stock, it can be special-ordered.
Store hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, call 719-282-6500 or visit somethingnewboutique.com/appointments.