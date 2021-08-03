MONUMENT • As the next academic year draws closer for Lewis-Palmer School District 38, the majority of students are preparing to return to learning in-person.
D-38 recently released data collected from the families of its elementary-, middle- and high-school student populations as to whether they intend for their children to return to the classroom or remain in an online program for the 2021-22 school year.
As the district has offered online programming since 2017, D-38 was primed to adjust to the increased demand for virtual learning with COVID-19 pandemic prevention in full swing last year. While the district continues to have the capability to serve students in an online capacity, the majority of its population intends to return to the classroom, per data collected.
In fact, 100% of D-38’s elementary school population is expected to return to in-person attendance. Of the middle school population, 89% intend to return to their respective classrooms, while the remainder intend to learn online.
At the high school level, 71% of the district’s students intend to return to the classroom.
Through its online offerings, D-38 has enrolled five new ninth-grade students who were not previously enrolled in online middle school.
The percentages translate to approximately 200-250 middle school and high school students learning in an online capacity this coming school year. The final numbers will be actualized shortly after the school year commences.
“We’re proud to welcome hundreds of our students back into classrooms this fall while recognizing important lessons learned through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said district superintendent Dr. KC Somers. “We will continue to meet students where they are, committing resources to both in-person and online learners as we ensure each student receives a quality District 38 education.”
Some D-38 families have embraced schooling their students at home.
“We had plans to half homeschool, half public school prior to COVID,” Mindy Derby, a mother of two students in the district. “When COVID broke out, I ran with it and did 100 percent homeschool.”
Derby said her family intends to continue with homeschooling, using curriculum resources from outside the district.
Heather MacDougall, a D-38 parent with three children attending Bear Creek Elementary school this coming year, said last year their family decided to have their children participate in online learning. The chief reasonfor that is her son has kidney disease. Although his condition is presently manageable, but his physicians advised MacDougall keep him separated from the in-school population last year while more data came forward regarding how COVID-19 was affecting children.
“We decided to keep our two daughters online as well,” MacDougall said. “We were trying to be safe and avoid the girls potentially bringing home the virus to their brother.”
This year, however, MacDougall decided to allow the students return to their respective classrooms, intending to still take additional precautions for their son as they keep a close eye on the health reports from the school district.
“We want the kids to still have that feeling of being in school every day and enjoying the relationships with their teachers and friends,” she said. “They’ve missed it and have done the best they can with the online program, but they are all little social people and we don’t want them to lose that. We’re just going to be careful and encourage them to remain safe.”