A little more than a decade ago, Pikes Peak Behavioral Health Group changed its name to AspenPointe Inc. to better explain to the public what the nonprofit organization did.
AspenPointe has now changed its name to Diversus Health: Mental Health and Well-Being for All.
Among the reasons: to clarify what it does.
“AspenPointe offered lots of different services, and we wanted to take them and group them into larger service areas people are more likely to understand,” said E.J. Rickey, vice president of marketing and communication strategy. “I think people were confused as to what the company offered and the community spaces we should be present in.”
Services have been divided into four categories: addiction assistance, emergency crisis situations, counseling programs, and inpatient and outpatient psychiatric care.
Instead of being met with a multitude of options when seeking assistance for mental and behavioral health problems, clients now are directed to one of the core areas of service, Rickey said.
But the shift, which occurred in January, signifies more than a new name.
It's to “develop a framework and a foundation to adapt, be flexible and better serve our clients, prospective clients and the community,” Rickey said.
The rebranding sets the course for the largest mental health care provider in El Paso, Teller and Park counties to make other improvements, he said, including expanding access to mental health services, ensuring quality care and maintaining consistency.
With demand for mental health services increasing significantly — primarily related to stress from the COVID-19 pandemic — good mental health is a priority for all ages, Rickey said, and Diversus Health wants to be viewed as the go-to community resource.
As the pandemic spread last March, Diversus shifted from in-person services to remote outpatient appointments in just 48 hours, he said.
Facilities remain closed with telehealth care only, except for its 24-hour, walk-in crisis center and inpatient psychiatric clinic, both at 115 S. Parkside Drive in Colorado Springs.
“From surveys we’ve done, clients are fairly happy with the telehealth model,” Rickey said. “I don’t think it’s going away; we’ll always keep some form of it.”
Diversus hired Cactus, a Denver marketing and advertising agency, to help with the rebranding, which includes a new website for its 13 clinics. The name Diversus refers to the comprehensive, diverse nature of the organization’s services and client experiences.
Rickey would not say how much the Diversus campaign cost.
AspenPointe Cafe and Catering at the El Paso County Citizens' Service Center building closed June 30, ending the organization's culinary career educational program. The initiative started nearly two years ago when Adam Roberts took over as president and CEO.
Leadership changes have occurred since Morris Roth retired in 2013 after more than 40 years with AspenPointe, the last 13 as CEO. Dr. Mick Pattinson replaced Roth, then abruptly resigned with no public explanation in 2018. Roberts came on board in May 2019, relieving an interim CEO.
Diversus has 400 employees, Rickey said. A decade ago there were 500, according to the 2010 rebranding campaign.
Expenses surpassed revenue by $31 million in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019, the last public tax filing available. Revenue from program services dropped from $56 million in fiscal year 2018 to $7.3 million in fiscal year 2019.
The organization discontinued its capitation system and switched to a fee-for-services model of payment in 2019, tax documents show. That meant moving from a fixed amount of payment to being paid specifically and only for services rendered, to “focus on operating more efficiently, with only medically necessary services and demonstrated outcomes.”
Net assets continued to grow at $73.2 million in 2019, up from $71.9 million in the previous year.
