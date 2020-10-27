It’s one of those houses people deliberately walk by while out for a neighborhood stroll. Mostly, they stop to see those beautiful tall trees. And maybe to wave to the woman sitting on the front porch.
The leaves on the trees are sometimes so bright they look lime green and gold. People bask in their colors. People take pictures.
And, if it’s early fall and if they see the woman sitting on the front porch, people inevitably ask, “Are you going to make that leaf pile?”
Yes, of course, Rosanne Mason answers. It wouldn’t be October without that leaf pile.
She and her two children, ages 13 and 8, rake up the pile every year once leaves start to tumble to the ground.
The pile doesn’t drift away after one day. The pile stays. And it grows. It’s always raked up for the next time kids (or adults) want to play.
“Next time” usually doesn’t take long. When asked how often people visit her leaf pile, Mason lets out a laugh. Every day, she says. All the time.
That includes Karin Ellis and her children, who live down the street. Her kids often ask to walk or scooter to the stack of foliage, which Ellis years ago started calling “the magic leaf pile.” When Mason hears her use that word — “magic” — she downplays it. But Ellis insists as she sees her kids freely play at a time when she’s afraid to take them to the park. And so the magical label has caught on.
“There’s something about her front yard and who she is that’s so inviting,” Ellis said. “She wants people to enjoy it and she truly means it.”
When Mason moved to this house nine years ago, she was looking for a change. Her husband had just died after battling cancer. She was pregnant with their second child, Jack, at the time.
Her husband is the reason Mason, a native of Atlanta, moved to Colorado Springs after college. She fell in love with him and his hometown.
After he died, Mason decided she shouldn’t stay in their house in a remote area near North Cheyenne Cañon Park. Being a quiet and private person, she knew she’d feel alone there.
So she moved to a house built in 1901 in the Old North End neighborhood. There wasn’t a backyard, but there were three front porches. And there were those towering, beautiful trees.
“I liked the idea that it would encourage me to be out and be around people, and to visit and to always have people to say hello to,” Mason said.
The leaf pile was born that year. And so was the tradition of strangers and neighbors leaping into it. Soon, those neighbors turned into friends and a second kind of family.
“It has been such a gift for our family to be surrounded by people who are looking out for each other,” Mason said. “It’s so beautiful to know people and to be known.”
Some of those relationships started from waving from front porches. Around her house on Wood Avenue, Mason says “there’s such a wonderful porch culture.” When Mason hangs out or reads or eats breakfast on her porch, she always notices others doing the same.
And neighbors notice when the leaf pile is being used. They’ve been known to clap and laugh at the sight.
“It’s just sort of refreshing,” Mason said. “It’s something so simple and so joyful that brings everybody together. Everybody loves a leaf pile.”
As her children have grown older, Mason, 44, says her family relishes in seeing young kids run into the leaves without a care or permission. Their parents tend to apologize and ask, “Is this OK?”
Of course, Mason says. That’s why it’s here.
To keep the pile alive while she’s not home, Mason leaves out rakes for whoever comes by. But she loves seeing it for herself.
“If I’m not careful, all I do is work,” Mason said. “I have to find the energy to draw myself out to play and laugh.”
The leaf pile provides a reason to go outside. There, she sees kids playing in it and leaves frantically flying into the air. She sees the children’s smiles, almost as bright as her trees were weeks ago. Soon, as winter nears and the leaves turn brittle, the pile will go away. But no one’s thinking about that now.
“Isn’t this wonderful?” Mason says instead. “It’s the simplest thing to be happy about.”
