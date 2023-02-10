THORNTON • The hand on the back of coach Kent Nelson to push him into the pool of the Veteran's Memorial Aquatic Center was made possible by the palms that shaped Pine Creek swimming.

Before the final league meet, the Eagles got together and designed shirts — the design a simple one with handprints from each member of the team scattered across blank canvases with paint.

When the Eagles captured a win in the final event of the CHSAA 4A State Swim and Dive Championships, it also moved them forward toward a team title, beating out second-place Cheyenne Mountain, 463-346.5.

The state championship marked the first-ever for the Pine Creek girls' swim squad.

Handprints on shirts were a symbol of having one another's back. Sophomore Madison Mintenko made it her mission to have Pine Creek's back, bringing back lessons she learned in club swimming in the offseason to her teammates.

She then set 4A records in the 200-yard freestyle (1:45.93) and 500-yard freestyle (4:47.7). That and swimming the final leg of the winning 200 and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.

Pine Creek’s Madison Mintenko corrects things for the Eagles with a win in the second event — 200-yard freestyle. She also broke the 4A record in the event with a 1:45.93 mark #copreps: pic.twitter.com/yANZDTAiai — Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) February 10, 2023

"I really just got into the zone," Mintenko said. "I knew right after my second that it could be a special night. With all the doubles and meets we went to, I got a feel of turning around quickly for the relay.

"I've learned some many lessons from so many people, and it's been amazing to share with these girls."

The night started off with a fourth-place finish for the Eagles in the 200-yard medley relay — three spots behind the Eagles' winning time in the preliminaries.

From there, Mintenko rattled off a win. In the same race, freshman Lily Kemmerer finished fourth. She added another, third-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly to push the team closer to a title.

Nelson came from a Discovery Canyon swim and dive program that finished second in last year's 3A state meet. He swore that he'd never make the ceremonious champion jump into the pool until he finished at the top.

The Eagles didn't let him forget, all year long.

"It's been a crazy year," Nelson said. "In Colorado Springs, it's a tight swim community. I got a chance to come in with these girls and they blossomed beyond belief.

"I came from Discovery Canyon where things went wrong a couple of times at the state meet. These girls just refused to stop getting better."

The Eagles' previous head coach, Mark Hesse, is now the assistant after accepting a full-time job outside of the program and being forced to travel more.

Nelson and Hesse stood alongside one another as the final race wrapped up, hands in the air before finally embracing one another. The latter sat and did the math time and time again last year before a third-place finish.

Walking into the VMAC on Thursday, he didn't feel the same stress. The Eagles qualified 21 swimmers for the final day — tops in the 4A field ahead of second-most Littleton.

Success in the preliminaries brought back visions of the team's shirts and pasta night where they began to realize a state title was within reach.

Soaking wet, Nelson's smile wiped away all of the cold he was feeling from the air on his wet clothes.

And better yet, Mintenko has two years left with the program.

"She's a once-in-a-generation athlete," Nelson said. "The only swimmer I can even compare her to is Quintin McCarty from last year. She's on his level as far as swimming IQ, knowledge and being a leader."

McCarty went on to swim for one of the nation's top collegiate swim programs at North Carolina State.

For Mintenko, only time will tell. It's hard to ask for a better start.

