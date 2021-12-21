Corban Bryant, a 2000 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, and his wife, Katrina, had a dream of doing something to change the world. Their vision led them to Nepal.
Eight years after they launched social enterprise sewing company Purnaa in the mountainous country, it won a prestigious award from the U.S. Secretary of State.
Bryant, a 2004 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, founded Purnaa in Katmandu, Nepal, in 2014. The mission of the company is to create jobs that empower marginalized people and survivors of exploitation to have fresh starts and continue with fulfilled lives.
The company makes garments and accessories with woven and knit fabrics, according to its website. “However, we have the most experience with knit-fabric tops (T-shirts, sweatshirts, etc), baseball caps, bags and totes, and unique accessories,” states purnaa.com.
This month, it was announced by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinkin and the Chiefs of Mission of each recipient country’s embassy that Purnaa was a recipient of the Secretary of State Award for Corporate Excellence as the 2021 Outstanding Small to Medium Enterprise in the category of Economic Inclusion. The award was given to six U.S. companies operating around the world, including: Mastercard (India); Patagonia (Argentina); Australis Aquaculture (Vietnam); 3M (Singapore); and Zipline (Ghana).
On Dec. 8, Secretary Blinken presented the award to each company in a live webcast with the various recipient offices and associated embassies around the world.
The ACE recognizes and honors American companies that uphold high standards as responsible members of their communities outside the U.S. Established in 1999, the award seeks to highlight ways U.S. companies make a positive impact through the use of international best practices in their work overseas.
“Our decision to nominate Purnaa for an ACE award was guided by our strong belief that the story of Purnaa needed to be told, especially in the context of Nepal,” said Randy Barry, U.S. Ambassador to Nepal. “Despite constitutional and legal protections, discrimination in employment and occupation still occurs in Nepal, and that is where Purnaa comes in.”
Established in 2013, Purnaa, a guaranteed member of the World Fair Trade Organization, primarily manufactures for brands from North America and Europe that value ethical and environmentally stable production. Many of the company’s employees are survivors of exploitation, extreme discrimination or abuse.
Purnaa provides technical skills and life-skills training, a better-than-a-living wage, healthcare and other services to its employees.
Purnaa’s parent company, Purnaa PBC, is headquartered in Colorado Springs and is the U.S. sales and investment facilitation umbrella of the operation.
“As a company, our purpose is to help provide opportunities for marginalized people in Nepal, but we have to be profitable,” Bryant said. “That’s the reason for our founding and why we exist. It may be different from a normal company. We have an impact in the community as well as profits for our shareholders.”
Born in Colorado Springs, Bryant moved to Monument when he was in the fifth grade. His father served in the Air Force, which had the family moving around until it was able to come back to the Pikes Peak region. Bryant attended middle school and high school in the Lewis-Palmer School District.
After graduating from the Air Force Academy, Bryant served active duty in the Air Force for seven years, after which he’d returned to the Academy for a teaching position. In 2011, he and his wife made a decision to pursue something strategic to make an impact in the world.
Katrina Bryant grew up in the Nepalese region, which led to the couple making that their venture’s geographic focus.
“It felt like a calling to engage in something like development or strategic need,” said Bryant, whose parents reside in Monument.
Corbin and Katrina Bryant took up a different social enterprise venture in India, and while there, came to understand the full spectrum of human trafficking and exploitation in the region, as well as the cultural pressures present in Nepal.
“People leave Nepal to work overseas,” he said. “That pressure creates a lot of vulnerability to fall into exploitive situations.”
Bryant and his wife created Purnaa, and with friends Richard and Mary Faber became the company’s leadership team. Purnaa started small, with its first training group totaling five people, and has grown to 120 employees.
“We really want to keep growing,” Bryant said. “Our goal has been to create a lot of jobs along the way. Manufacturing creates a lot of types of labor and puts people to work even if they don’t have a lot of skills or training background. We can train them quickly.
“The long-term vision we communicate to our staff is to create 1,000 jobs. We have a ways to go.”
Next year, the company aspires to build a factory and double in size, Bryant said.
Bryant said Purnaa was selected to receive the ACE award because the state department wants to see companies that encourage development and improvement in countries dealing with social issues and discrimination. Purnaa aligns with a lot of those goals, Bryant said.
“We are really excited and happy to receive the award and want to get the word out of what we are doing and open the door to grow more and create more opportunities for marginalized people here,” he said. “The local Nepal team is really who made it happen.”
Bryant encourages young people who want to make an impact to think of how their career choice could make the world a better place.
“You don’t have to just make a profit. It can do a lot of things in a community and intentionally have an impact on people’s lives,” he said. “We intentionally didn’t set up our company as a nonprofit. We like how it’s self-sustaining. Just having a good job can change someone’s life.”