PUEBLO • Tom Pulford grew accustomed to speaking in the other locker room. Three straight titles will do that to a coach.
This time? Well, nothing about Friday night could have been expected.
Palmer Ridge was blasted by Loveland 42-6 in the Class 4A football championship game at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl at CSU-Pueblo in front of a smattering of fans permitted inside under COVID-19 rules. It snapped a 10-game winning streak for the Bears and marked the first time since this senior class was in the eighth grade that Palmer Ridge didn’t finish a season as champions.
The Indians were thorough in victory. They forced six turnovers, including five interceptions of Colorado State commit Luke McAllister. They never attempted a pass, sticking instead with a gashing running attack. They put together drive after drive after drive, outgaining Palmer Ridge 252-68 at one point and building a 28-0 lead.
Pulford, who guided Palmer Ridge to three consecutive 3A titles before falling four quarters short in this first foray into 4A, was as stunned as anyone when his running game couldn’t get going, when his team couldn’t stop the pressure from reaching McAllister and when Loveland’s running attack just kept on gaining chunks of yards.
“I think that anybody that’s playing in the last week of the season on a Friday night, you envision it with you on top,” he said. “I told the kids, I said, ‘Shoot, I don’t have a speech for this one. I had something to tell you afterward if we won. But… I don’t know.’ ”
So, he made up a message on the fly. He told a dejected team about enjoying success and growing through struggles. He told his seniors to invite him to their weddings and to give him a call when they become fathers. He then told reporters he’ll wake up at 6 a.m. Monday, put in a workout, find a one-on-one basketball opponent and cleanse his system with some competition.
That’s the only way he knows how to build a program, embrace change and challenge people along the way. And he knew on this night he needed to only look across the field to see what that can eventually look like.
Loveland was playing in its 15th state championship game. Palmer Ridge existed only as a District 38 blueprint 15 years ago.
“I think that they’ve had a tradition of young men competing at a very high level for a long period of time,” Pulford said. “I think that that group that’s on the field has probably been getting some of those reps in the same formations and the same plays since about the second or third grade. It doesn’t make me jealous, it doesn’t make me whatever; just tip of the hat to them for having a deeply rooted culture of highly competitive young men and finding ways to win games.”
The Palmer Ridge seniors sent an assistant out to inform media that they didn’t want to speak. What more was there to say? The tears and hugs shared after the game said plenty. McAllister will go on to Colorado State, Kaden Dudley to Boise State and others will scatter to other programs and in other directions.
Palmer Ridge didn’t leave the field in anger. The program knew the jump in classification wasn’t going to be as smooth as a 6-0 record entering Friday suggested it might be. The Bears breezed through the playoffs, beating Pine Creek and Fountain-Fort Carson by a combined 41 points. That’s not reality. This was.
Pulford was just thankful that a season took place amid the complications of 2020. You can’t build a program if your program isn’t together, and for that he was appreciative. Because his goal is to continue to build a Loveland-type program and return to the winning locker room, where his postgame speeches don’t have to go undelivered.
Contact the writer: brent.briggeman@gazette.com