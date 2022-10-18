Many years ago I was required to read the book “Getting to Yes” by Roger Fisher and William Ury for a class. I liked it and have often used the book’s advice. Much of it is common sense such as “starting from a place where opposite viewpoints can agree.” So here goes:
Dog waste, whether it’s your dog’s doo or someone else’s, if it’s in your front yard it is not pleasant. Your choice is to leave it or clean it up. Most choose the latter. And most of us are annoyed when people choose not to clean up after their pet.
Can we also agree that we love our dogs? We take our dogs most everywhere we go. Some of us take them to work. They are considered part of the family.
And can we agree that we love taking our dogs on trails? Dog parks are incredibly popular. It brings our dogs such joy to romp in the woods and it makes us happy as well.
Do we agree so far? Here is where it gets a little more difficult:
Dog waste is not “natural.” Left in the woods it doesn’t just dissolve and improve the soil like horse manure or waste from wildlife. Dog waste is full of nutrients that are great for your dog but not beneficial to plants, creeks and ponds. And those plastic bags left along the trail? Those take 10-20 years to disintegrate.
Recently I spent a morning at Monument Preserve encouraging dog owners to clean up after their dogs whatever park or trail they might be on. The Preserve is a favorite among dog owners and dogs because pets can legally be off leash. The Trails and Open Space Coalition teamed up with a veterinary office and offered fun give-aways. Most pet owners were gracious and grateful. Most clean up after their dogs regularly and wish others did the same.
Let’s do the math. If we have 200 dogs frolicking in the Preserve on any given day, and the average dog excretes 3/4 of a pound of waste per day, that’s roughly 75 pounds of waste. Let’s conservatively say we have that many dogs 100 days a year, that’s 7,500 pounds of dog doo ... nearly four tons!
Perhaps you recall five years ago when Jefferson County closed a popular dog park because the dog waste was destroying the property. It’s still closed. A plan to create a new dog park nearby would require an annual fee of $150 to protect the resource. A lottery system will limit users to 300 owners.
Local hikers still complain about the dog ban on the trail leading to the Palmer Lake reservoirs. The town banned dogs to protect their source of drinking water.
Could Pike National Forest ban dogs? Highly unlikely. Enforcing a ban would be difficult. Trail advocates like TOSC wouldn’t support it.
But it shouldn’t take the fear of losing something or increased costs to change behavior.
Consider Pike National Forest your property, because it is. Treat it the same way you would your front or back yard. If more of us would do that, we’d see improved results in our public spaces.
As for those plastic bags left behind, I hate to be the bearer of bad news — there is no “poop fairy.” I’ve watched good-hearted hikers pick up after others because seeing those bags a week later makes them crazy.
Dog owners in Jefferson County still mourn their lost dog park. I’m grateful that within a 10-mile radius of the Tri-Lakes area we have at least three great off-leash areas. We all need to do our part to protect them.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.