How has the pandemic changed you? I read a column in Mother Jones recently, “COVID Made Us All A--holes. Will we Ever Recover?” that made me ponder this question.
“Since the arrival of COVID-19, our lives have shifted in ways big and small. Most likely, the pandemic will not end with a bang — we’ll be dealing with some version of it for years to come. As we slowly adapt to our new normal, we’ll embrace some changes and resent others,” the article states.
Laura Thompson, an editorial fellow at the magazine, writes about shifts she’s noticed in her life since the pandemic’s beginnings.
“After a year of scrolling past not-so-socially distanced wedding photos, travel updates, and holiday posts, I finally broke down and purged my social media. I unfollowed hundreds of people — mostly acquaintances from cities I no longer live in — because I simply couldn’t handle the constant surge of anxiety I felt every time I saw one of them dining indoors with a dozen other friends,” the column began.
“Am I the a--hole?” she asked. Or are the friends who didn’t mask or socially distance the jerks in this scenario?
Yes, Thompson said, to both. “But it’s not entirely our fault.”
We, as a society, have gone through a lot of scary stuff and received much conflicting information this past year and a half.
We’ve been told what’s not safe by our health leaders and government officials, and then what is safe, only to have the course change. And it keeps changing.
Now we have new questions to navigate. How dangerous is the latest variant? Do I need a booster vaccine if I’m fully vaccinated? How safe is it to gather in public with others of “mixed-vaccine-status”?
Reading Thompsons’ column I thought, well, the pandemic has reinforced our selfish qualities. As we sequestered ourselves, mainly, to our homes for much of the past 18 months, we (rightfully) put ourselves first.
My health — protecting it — was my priority. And being self-centered isn’t a bad thing, in this case.
With a fourth wave of COVID infections upon us, we are being asked to re-start our mask wearing (if we stopped at all). Many schoolchildren and college students are being asked to mask up in class. Some of our workplaces, restaurants and shops are requiring proof of vaccine to enter.
Self-care is still a priority. But also I hope we can find some grace and compassion for others ... and some selflessness.
Because while we were looking out for No. 1, COVID-related deaths surpassed 621,000 in the United States, to date, according to New York Times data. Globally, more than 4.3 MILLION people have died.
“If only all the book learnin’ and Bible thumpin’ we’ve done could actually make a difference in how we act. Because this thing isn’t over until it’s over for everyone. For all Americans,” writes columnist MC Coolidge in an April 23 piece, “How do we end the pandemic of selfishness?” in the Sarasota (Fla.) Herald-Tribune.
It’s not over. And we are lucky to be here. As in, in this country. As in, alive.
“When I look at the response to this pandemic, I really worry about the future of our country. We have lost more than 600,000 Americans to COVID-19. Are we really this selfish and angry? Are we this partisan?” writes former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in an Aug. 13 column for The Atlantic, “Don’t Be a Schmuck. Put on a Mask.”
He calls for Americans to mask up and get a vaccine as our duty to this country.
“Some people want to create an alternative America, where we have no responsibility to one another. That America has never existed. They may tell you that what we are doing to fight the war against the coronavirus is unprecedented. They’re full of crap,” Schwarzenegger writes.
We are at war with the coronavirus. To win, “we need to be as courageous and come together like the generations of Americans who came before us, and to give just a tiny fraction of what they gave,” he says.
I agree that we all need to look out for ourselves, our parents, our children. But also, we need to work together (better than we have been ... much better) to get to a point where the virus stops killing people.
I’ll steal Schwarzenegger’s last line.
“What would you do for your country?”
