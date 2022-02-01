MONUMENT • Retired U.S. Army Air Corps Col. Earl G. Depner was laid to rest last week with full military honors. He was 104 years old.
A service and funeral Mass for Depner, a longtime resident of Monument, were held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Monument Jan. 28. The retired colonel died Jan. 23 at 104 years old.
Originally from Billings, Montana, Depner was the third of nine siblings and graduated Billings High School.
He volunteered for the U.S. Army Air Corps after the attack on Pearl Harbor, already possessing skills and experience piloting a plane, where he served with the 356th Fighter Squadron during World War II.
The Air Corpsman flew a P-51 Mustang in fighter sweeps over advancing Allied forces and escorting B-17 bombers over Germany.
Among his 100 missions during World War II, during a fighter sweep, a 20 mm shell detonated near the nose of his plane, destroying its 12-cylinder Merlin engine and turning the 465 mph Mustang into an overweight glider. Depner was forced to jettison the canopy of the airplane and leapt from the cockpit while the Mustang was losing altitude. But first he muscled the dying plane onto a path toward Allied lines.
Three years ago, at age 101, he recalled that mission with crystalline clarity for The Gazette.
“By that time, I had disconnected my oxygen mask and my radio and my seatbelt and jettisoned the canopy of the airplane. All this time I was losing altitude. I finally tried to get out,” he said. “The wind blew me back to the cockpit. So, I stood up on the seat and jumped out.”
Depner’s head slammed into the tail of the plane as he pulled the ripcord on his parachute. He was unconscious for the fall to the Earth.
“I came to dangling in my parachute harness, three feet off the ground my parachute caught up above in the tree kept me from hitting the ground. … The next thing I remember was some bad guy said ‘He’s an American.’ So I look up and here is one of our American soldiers.”
His head slammed against the tail of the plane when he deployed his parachute, and Depner was unconscious for his descent to the ground. He fortunately landed on the right side of the Allied enemy lines but had sustained multiple broken ribs. For this mission, he received a Purple Heart.
The downing was one of 100 missions he flew in the war, most of those in a P-51 he named after his hometown in Montana, the Billings Belle.
During other missions, Depner shot down a German fighter and destroyed 1.5 aircraft on the ground. He remained with the U.S. Air Force after World War II and saw action in the Korean War. He retired as a colonel in 1965, after 24 years of service, but remained flying as a fixed-base operator running an air-taxi service.
Along with his wife, Rosanna, and their two sons, Depner moved to Monument in 1973.
Depner said he considered the day he married his wife, Aug. 1, 1959, the proudest moment of his life. Rosanna died in February 1997 after the couple had been married 38 years.
Depner’s long life, however, he credited to his mother, who passed away one week prior to his wife’s passing. “My mom lived to be 103,” Depner said at his 102nd birthday party at Jackson Creek Senior Living in Monument in November 2019. “She passed on some good genes. Other than that, I tried to live a normal life, as normal as possible when you’re in the service.”
Depner’s life in Monument was actively involved with St. Peter’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus service organization, of which he was a member since age 20.
Depner told The Gazette in 2019 that war is not the answer.
“War is hell. And that’s my attitude,” he said. “Now I want to see peace prevail.”
According to his obituary, Depner “remained active and on his feet well into his 100s.”