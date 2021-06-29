On July 4, 1776, as one notable experiment in self-determination was being conducted in the American colonies, another essential element of the story was in the works some 1,500 miles away. And while the bald eagle stands as the official symbol of the Spirit of ‘76, we’ve got the four-legged embodiment of American perseverance, adaptability and survival instinct right here in Greater Gwillimville: the venerable Texas Longhorn.
It’s a beautiful vision (there’s your obligatory album name-drop; you’re welcome, Van Morrison lovers!), watching the cattle doing their thing — eating grass, moseying about and generally living the good life — and thinking about the road that brought ancestors of these majestic critters from the Andalusian Mountains of southwestern Spain to the New World, up from Mexico, through what is now Texas and to my doorstep just east of Monument.
From their introduction to the North American continent on Columbus’ second voyage (reaching land on Hispaniola, now the Dominican Republic, on Jan. 2, 1494) through centuries in the wild, these majestic horned beasts learned to survive in droughts and floods, heat and cold, fending off predators and blazing a trail (literally) that would single-hoofedly save the U.S. economy following the Civil War. (Which the Gwillimville cabin was built a mere four years after … but I digress.)
The millions of “Texas cattle” gathered and driven from Texas to railheads in Kansas and hauled by train to markets in the east provided the foundation for the American beef industry, and cemented the cowboy’s place in our history and folklore. The fact that the legendary Goodnight-Loving Trail (the main route from Texas to the Denver market by way of New Mexico, immortalized by Larry McMurtry in “Lonesome Dove”) passed just east of here along East Cherry Creek and Black Squirrel Creek is local gravy.
And while the patriots had their hands more than full with their British adversaries, so too did the Longhorn nearly reach its demise under European domination. The bigger, beefier, more profitable Hereford, Angus and other imported cattle rendered the lean-and-mean Longhorn an afterthought on the beef market by the early 1900s, and it took an effort from a government-appointed commission led by John Hatton and Will Barnes to gather and create a foundation herd that would help to secure the breed’s future.
Today the Longhorn is in full-thrive mode — in continuing defiance of certain political/social efforts — with ranchers across the country enjoying the easy-going, easy-to-raise cattle (give ‘em access to water and grass, make sure your fences are sound, and check on ‘em every few years or however often you like). And like people and snowflakes, no two Longhorns are alike; each has his or her own distinct color pattern and horn size/shape … that’s half the fun! (An important note: while Longhorns are generally very unexcitable and mild in temperament, don’t get between a mama and her young calf … kinda like their human counterparts.)
So next time you see these majestic critters (how’s that for a rhetorical juxtaposition?), know that you’re not just looking at a bunch of big-racked hamburgers on the hoof. You’re looking at living icons of American Independence and of the Old West. I’m aware that the aforementioned bald eagle is firmly entrenched as our national symbol, but if there’s ever an effort to refresh the lineup I nominate the Texas Longhorn. Call it a “moo-vement.” (I’ll be here all week!)
Wishing you all a blessed, sun-kissed, celebratory, grateful Independence Day weekend … see you at the parade and the street fair in Monument on the 3rd and at the all-day festival in Palmer Lake on the 4th (Ashtonz at 7 p.m. on the Palmer Lake ballfield; just sayin’). God bless America!
