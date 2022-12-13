On Dec. 8, the president of Estonia, a NATO country, suggested that now is the time for us to provide Ukraine with longer range weapons, jet aircraft and more anti-drone capability. We seem to be reconsidering that, as well.
The push-back is that we do not want our weapons to be used to strike into Russia, itself. Our reasoning has been that this would cross a “red line,” imposed by Putin. Some other NATO countries do not want to supply the weapons needed. It seems that circumstances may have changed on the ground.
Among the changes are: Putin has decided to further focus on breaking the will of the West; he has engaged in attacking civilian infrastructure in an effort to ethnically cleanse Ukrainians who he generally describes as Nazis (attacks against civilian targets is a war crime); he strikes from well inside of Russian territory under the belief that he has a “free zone” from which he can launch his attacks, but that no territory under the control of Ukraine is exempt from his assaults; he is endeavoring to “recruit” soldiers from his forced newly minted Russians nee’ Ukranians (perhaps another war crime); and he has sought long range weapons from others to carry out his attacks.
In all of this, Putin has bled his army, his supplies, and his ability to realistically attack a new target (such as NATO) at this time. Many inside Russia oppose his actions. He is left with blustering, but he is still highly dangerous.
Let us not fool ourselves: Putin has recruited and is training enough of a force to eventually go on the offensive, this no matter how “rosey” we think that the Ukraine army might now be positioned. In fact, he is making some progress in part of the field of operations.
Putin has a much larger reserve of manpower than does Ukraine. The only thing that Ukraine has going for itself is its fighting spirit and weapons from the West. If either dry up, it is game over. We cannot and will not provide the troops, but we can give Ukraine the more powerful weapons it needs to more than offset the imbalance of manpower. For our own sake, we need to do this. Any weakness shown by our Congress in providing these weapons only strengthens Putin. It will further destroy our credibility in international affairs, and we have done enough of that already.
Russia is at a very weak point militarily, morally, economically and socially. If we start to supply the weapons now, not three months from now, Ukraine will have a much better chance. If not, the reserves called up by Putin will be trained enough to have a very good chance of breaking the Ukrainian army, assuming that the Russian supply chain and munitions acquisitions progress.
Iran is helping Russia, and so is North Korea. Longer range weapons will help Ukraine to interdict that supply chain. Better drone defenses will go a long way in helping.
Frankly, if these can be successfully provided, it will compound Putin’s problems because the more troops he has on the ground, the more supplies they will need. If Putin can’t feed them or supply them, then the bigger the force that he has, the more of a problem he has, the sooner his army is starved. And I pity them all, for most do not want to be there in the first place.
Harvey A. Epstein is a resident of Monument.
