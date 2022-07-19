Tri-Lakes area teen Isabelle Stone partnered with the Children’s Literacy Center (CLC) of Colorado Springs to build a Little Free Library to be placed at the main office.
The 15-year-old enjoys volunteering at the CLC and decided to build the little library to enhance the children’s experience and further encourage a love of reading.
Isabelle, a rising sophomore in The Classical Academy’s College Pathways program, is a member of American Heritage Girls, a faith-based character development program for girls, whose mission is to build women of integrity through service. This project helped her to earn the Abigail Adams Level Award.
Thanks to the support of local businesses like the Monument Home Depot, Lillywood Show Stables and Ascent Church Youth Ministry, she was able to purchase supplies and complete the project.
AHG Troop CO2017 also contributed through a book drive and their continued support.
Additionally, the library was dedicated to John Drew, a longtime volunteer at the Literacy Center. Although he has passed away, his legacy of service is remembered in this dedication of the Little Library. Currently, the library is located off of Fillmore Street at the CLC main office, 2928 Straus Lane, Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907.
CLC offers free after school tutoring to underperforming students in the Tri-Lakes area. Its next session will begin mid-September. For more information, please check out childrensliteracycenter.org or call 719-471-8672.