This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 24–30. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
993 Burning Bush Point.........$264,000
244 Mitchell Ave.....................$325,000
15588 Candle Creek Drive... $370,000
19435 Sheriffs Way................$386,700
15761 Lake Mist Drive...........$427,200
280 Green Rock Place............$447,900
530 Larimer Creek Drive…...$450,000
17630 Grist Mill Way.............$463,000
18137 Flowered Meadow Lane…$474,000
19365 Doewood Drive...........$475,000
1132 Night Blue Circle..........$484,600
19360 Furrow Road................$495,000
385 Buckskin Way..................$505,000
17350 E. Caribou Drive.........$545,000
1385 Catnap Lane..................$672,700
1341 Vanderwolf Court..........$690,000
80921
282 Luxury Lane....................$315,000
125 Holbrook St.....................$342,000
11151 Modern Meadow Loop…$350,500
835 Pistol River Way..............$365,000
12408 Jacobs Creek Court.....$371,100
12267 Bandon Drive...............$435,000
13766 Narrowleaf Drive........$440,000
2590 Reveille Drive................$480,000
13304 Clinet Drive.................$640,100
15936 Backwoods Court........$642,200
1174 Kelso Place....................$777,800
12530 Cloudy Bay Drive........$876,700