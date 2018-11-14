This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 24–30. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

993 Burning Bush Point.........$264,000

244 Mitchell Ave.....................$325,000

15588 Candle Creek Drive... $370,000

19435 Sheriffs Way................$386,700

15761 Lake Mist Drive...........$427,200

280 Green Rock Place............$447,900

530 Larimer Creek Drive…...$450,000

17630 Grist Mill Way.............$463,000

18137 Flowered Meadow Lane…$474,000

19365 Doewood Drive...........$475,000

1132 Night Blue Circle..........$484,600

19360 Furrow Road................$495,000

385 Buckskin Way..................$505,000

17350 E. Caribou Drive.........$545,000

1385 Catnap Lane..................$672,700

1341 Vanderwolf Court..........$690,000

80921

282 Luxury Lane....................$315,000

125 Holbrook St.....................$342,000

11151 Modern Meadow Loop…$350,500

835 Pistol River Way..............$365,000

12408 Jacobs Creek Court.....$371,100

12267 Bandon Drive...............$435,000

13766 Narrowleaf Drive........$440,000

2590 Reveille Drive................$480,000

13304 Clinet Drive.................$640,100

15936 Backwoods Court........$642,200

1174 Kelso Place....................$777,800

12530 Cloudy Bay Drive........$876,700

Tags

Load comments