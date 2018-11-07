This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1255 Villa Grove… $237,900

17116 Silent Forest Point… $256,900

929 Burning Bush Point… $264,900

272 Misty Creek Drive… $353,000

17232 Buffalo Valley Path… $404,900

19875 Hidden Springs Glen… $429,900

1650 Lazy Cat Lane… $457,700

2637 Lake Of The Rockies Dr…$457,700

15604 Soo Line Way… $485,000

1640 Moveen Heights… $525,000

19035 Greenbrier Lane… $662,500

1337 Eagle Claw Lane… $673,300

17865 Minglewood Trail… $680,000

18560 Furrow Road… $700,000

80921

1970 Medici Lane… $347,800

11347 Rill Point… $381,300

1922 Volterra Way… $383,100

13075 Cake Bread Heights… $393,500

1444 Diamond Rim Drive… $405,000

11548 Spectacular Bid Circle… $449,600

971 Fire Rock Place… $470,000

170 Palm Springs Drive… $490,000

12531 Woodruff Drive… $586,000

11751 Spectacular Bid Circle… $648,000

13458 Crane Canyon Loop… $669,000

2319 Ledgewood Drive… $680,000

Tags

Load comments