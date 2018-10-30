This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 10–16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
2332 Pelican Bay Drive… $416,000
250 Wild Duck Lane… $495,000
19760 Indian Summer Lane… $540,000
16064 Denver Pacific Drive… $590,000
16213 Thunder Cat Way… $610,500
960 Forest View Road… $685,000
16226 Thunder Cat Way… $809,400
17825 Sunburst Drive… $813,000
80921
11339 Rill Point… $382,300
12427 Mount Baldy Drive… $430,000
762 Airman Lane… $440,000
12553 Highland Oaks Place… $510,000
11539 Spectacular Bid Circle… $534,500
1216 Count Fleet Court… $545,400
13961 Rivercrest Circle… $570,000
12527 Pensador Drive… $604,500
11547 Funny Cide Court… $632,000
13686 Fife Court… $746,100
2313 Red Edge Heights… $1,550,000