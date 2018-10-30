This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 10–16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

2332 Pelican Bay Drive… $416,000

250 Wild Duck Lane… $495,000

19760 Indian Summer Lane… $540,000

16064 Denver Pacific Drive… $590,000

16213 Thunder Cat Way… $610,500

960 Forest View Road… $685,000

16226 Thunder Cat Way… $809,400

17825 Sunburst Drive… $813,000

80921

11339 Rill Point… $382,300

12427 Mount Baldy Drive… $430,000

762 Airman Lane… $440,000

12553 Highland Oaks Place… $510,000

11539 Spectacular Bid Circle… $534,500

1216 Count Fleet Court… $545,400

13961 Rivercrest Circle… $570,000

12527 Pensador Drive… $604,500

11547 Funny Cide Court… $632,000

13686 Fife Court… $746,100

2313 Red Edge Heights… $1,550,000

