This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 16–22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1089 Walters Point $272,000
15604 Marine Veteran St $355,900
2289 Shoshone Valley Trail $399,000
16767 Buffalo Valley Path $415,000
1754 Sandy Shore Lane $417,600
760 Bowstring Road $494,000
19916 Alexandria Drive $499,900
17285 Leggins Way $507,000
15605 Blue Pearl Court $555,100
465 Indian Way $585,000
20495 Indi Drive $590,000
1225 Lone Scout Lookout $610,000
1236 Castlecombe Lane $645,000
229 Kettle Valley Way $650,000
80921
2018 Medici Lane $354,000
2042 Medici Lane $373,500
11351 Rill Point $381,000
13724 Narrowleaf Drive $382,500
804 Fire Rock Place $395,000
15570 Desiree Drive $410,000
11781 Cloudy Creek Court $450,000
953 Deschutes Drive $460,000
12990 Penfold Drive $481,000
1135 Diamond Rim Drive $485,000
1364 Oakmont Drive $510,000
877 Coyote Willow Drive $530,000
12437 Creekhurst Drive $575,000
2021 Walnut Creek Court $590,500
12516 Hawk Stone Drive $594,100
12476 Ravenswood Drive $704,000
1909 Goodyear Court $710,000