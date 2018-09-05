This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 16–22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1089 Walters Point $272,000

15604 Marine Veteran St $355,900

2289 Shoshone Valley Trail $399,000

16767 Buffalo Valley Path $415,000

1754 Sandy Shore Lane $417,600

760 Bowstring Road $494,000

19916 Alexandria Drive $499,900

17285 Leggins Way $507,000

15605 Blue Pearl Court $555,100

465 Indian Way $585,000

20495 Indi Drive $590,000

1225 Lone Scout Lookout $610,000

1236 Castlecombe Lane $645,000

229 Kettle Valley Way $650,000

80921

2018 Medici Lane $354,000

2042 Medici Lane $373,500

11351 Rill Point $381,000

13724 Narrowleaf Drive $382,500

804 Fire Rock Place $395,000

15570 Desiree Drive $410,000

11781 Cloudy Creek Court $450,000

953 Deschutes Drive $460,000

12990 Penfold Drive $481,000

1135 Diamond Rim Drive $485,000

1364 Oakmont Drive $510,000

877 Coyote Willow Drive $530,000

12437 Creekhurst Drive $575,000

2021 Walnut Creek Court $590,500

12516 Hawk Stone Drive $594,100

12476 Ravenswood Drive $704,000

1909 Goodyear Court $710,000

