This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 23–29. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
215 Misty Creek Drive $370,800
17603 Lake Overlook Court $406,800
114 Pistol Creek Dri $410,000
19400 Glencannon W $424,700
17886 Gypsum Canyon Court $432,500
447 Whistler Creek Court…$432,500
15851 Lake Mist Drive $445,400
17696 Lake Side Drive $450,000
15671 Lake Mist Drive $467,100
17248 Hulls Way $479,000
640 Harness Road $510,000
834 Woodmoor Acres Drive $524,000
1655 Fawnwood Road $530,000
20370 True Vista Circle $549,000
16238 Thunder Cat Way $551,100
810 Scottswood Drive $575,000
141 Spring Time Court $617,000
38 Bridle Creek Court $657,000
1509 Summerglow Lane $706,100
80921
11858 Black Maple Lane $295,000
2066 Volterra Way $344,200
835 Diamond Rim Drive $360,000
2019 Volterra Way $372,900
11363 Rill Point $376,100
1155 Dream Lake Court $400,000
878 Salmon Pond Way $424,900
12627 Brookhill Drive $480,000
965 Diamond Rim Drive $482,500
13933 Windy Oaks Road $540,000
2067 Zenato Court $542,000
12557 Chianti Court $640,800
3295 Double Tree Court $645,000