This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 23–29. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

215 Misty Creek Drive $370,800

17603 Lake Overlook Court $406,800

114 Pistol Creek Dri $410,000

19400 Glencannon W $424,700

17886 Gypsum Canyon Court $432,500

447 Whistler Creek Court…$432,500

15851 Lake Mist Drive $445,400

17696 Lake Side Drive $450,000

15671 Lake Mist Drive $467,100

17248 Hulls Way $479,000

640 Harness Road $510,000

834 Woodmoor Acres Drive $524,000

1655 Fawnwood Road $530,000

20370 True Vista Circle $549,000

16238 Thunder Cat Way $551,100

810 Scottswood Drive $575,000

141 Spring Time Court $617,000

38 Bridle Creek Court $657,000

1509 Summerglow Lane $706,100

80921

11858 Black Maple Lane $295,000

2066 Volterra Way $344,200

835 Diamond Rim Drive $360,000

2019 Volterra Way $372,900

11363 Rill Point $376,100

1155 Dream Lake Court $400,000

878 Salmon Pond Way $424,900

12627 Brookhill Drive $480,000

965 Diamond Rim Drive $482,500

13933 Windy Oaks Road $540,000

2067 Zenato Court $542,000

12557 Chianti Court $640,800

3295 Double Tree Court $645,000

Tags

Load comments