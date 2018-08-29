This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 9–15. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1505 Trumpeters Court $275,000

19420 Spring Valley Road $320,000

15608 Marine Veteran St $332,100

19593 Lindenmere Drive $386,900

255 Mcshane Place $394,000

17985 Gypsum Canyon Court $399,500

925 Mesa Creek Drive $400,000

18960 White Fawn Drive $449,000

15891 Lake Mist Drive $449,500

19474 Lindenmere Drive $462,300

461 Saber Creek Drive $479,000

16352 Woodward Terrace $480,000

2989 Lakefront Drive $537,800

16334 Dancing Bear Lane $554,100

1733 Summerglow Lane $586,000

18050 Archers Drive $630,000

18970 Pebble Beach Way $650,000

16430 Dancing Bear Lane $672,500

669 Winding Hills Road $699,900

1110 Edenhurst Court $730,000

17915 Queensmere Drive $850,000

80921

410 Avocet Loop $340,000

14040 Nichlas Court $350,000

11375 Rill Point $370,300

11359 Rill Point $382,700

11355 Rill Point $384,500

2081 Fieldcrest Drive $392,500

1954 Volterra Way $394,200

1284 Diamond Rim Drive $395,000

313 All Sky Drive $428,000

15020 Sun Hills Drive $435,000

2012 Ruffino Drive $500,400

15270 Ridgefield Lane $540,000

2056 Ripple Ridge Road $764,500

