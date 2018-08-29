This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 9–15. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1505 Trumpeters Court $275,000
19420 Spring Valley Road $320,000
15608 Marine Veteran St $332,100
19593 Lindenmere Drive $386,900
255 Mcshane Place $394,000
17985 Gypsum Canyon Court $399,500
925 Mesa Creek Drive $400,000
18960 White Fawn Drive $449,000
15891 Lake Mist Drive $449,500
19474 Lindenmere Drive $462,300
461 Saber Creek Drive $479,000
16352 Woodward Terrace $480,000
2989 Lakefront Drive $537,800
16334 Dancing Bear Lane $554,100
1733 Summerglow Lane $586,000
18050 Archers Drive $630,000
18970 Pebble Beach Way $650,000
16430 Dancing Bear Lane $672,500
669 Winding Hills Road $699,900
1110 Edenhurst Court $730,000
17915 Queensmere Drive $850,000
80921
410 Avocet Loop $340,000
14040 Nichlas Court $350,000
11375 Rill Point $370,300
11359 Rill Point $382,700
11355 Rill Point $384,500
2081 Fieldcrest Drive $392,500
1954 Volterra Way $394,200
1284 Diamond Rim Drive $395,000
313 All Sky Drive $428,000
15020 Sun Hills Drive $435,000
2012 Ruffino Drive $500,400
15270 Ridgefield Lane $540,000
2056 Ripple Ridge Road $764,500