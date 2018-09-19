This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 30–Aug. 5. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

325 Raspberry Lane $225,000

17431 Crestview Court $350,000

15612 Marine Veteran St $393,000

15667 Candle Creek Drive $410,000

15762 Lake Mist Drive $457,800

15727 Agate Creek Drive $460,000

1160 Fawnwood Road $465,000

20190 Sheriffs Cove $491,500

16351 Woodward Terrace $550,900

19458 Rim Of The World Drive $555,000

1092 Greenland Forest Drive $580,000

18945 Spring Valley Road $588,000

1245 Sanctuary Rim Drive $611,300

1423 Lone Rock Circle $628,000

16478 Dancing Bear Lane $711,600

1526 Summerglow Lane $750,000

80921

304 Mission Hill Way $315,000

654 Rolling Rock Point $355,000

2035 Volterra Way $357,300

11268 Cold Creek View $358,400

11378 Rill Point $362,800

15385 Paddington Circle $370,000

1938 Volterra Way $376,100

949 Spectrum Loop $381,000

250 Sedona Drive $383,000

2018 Volterra Way $387,900

15120 Highway 83 $403,600

14485 River Oaks Drive $404,000

1575 Diamond Rim Drive $405,000

2393 Margaux Valley Way $425,000

11535 Spectacular Bid Circle $428,300

2176 Villa Creek Circle $450,000

2417 Fieldbrook Court $461,000

145 Wuthering Heights Drive $480,000

2792 Crooked Vine Court $485,000

2664 Cinnabar Road $487,000

1138 Seabiscuit Drive $497,900

717 Black Arrow Drive $505,000

1392 Oakmont Drive $512,000

2049 Ruffino Drive $537,000

80 Coyote Willow Drive $540,000

1138 Crystal Basin Drive $590,000

12751 Pensador Drive $631,600

2040 Ever Red Court $663,400

15711 Wildwood Court $725,000

12028 Whirlaway Place $758,100

13602 Stony Hill Point $830,000

12754 Cloudy Bay Drive $861,500

