This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 30–Aug. 5. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
325 Raspberry Lane $225,000
17431 Crestview Court $350,000
15612 Marine Veteran St $393,000
15667 Candle Creek Drive $410,000
15762 Lake Mist Drive $457,800
15727 Agate Creek Drive $460,000
1160 Fawnwood Road $465,000
20190 Sheriffs Cove $491,500
16351 Woodward Terrace $550,900
19458 Rim Of The World Drive $555,000
1092 Greenland Forest Drive $580,000
18945 Spring Valley Road $588,000
1245 Sanctuary Rim Drive $611,300
1423 Lone Rock Circle $628,000
16478 Dancing Bear Lane $711,600
1526 Summerglow Lane $750,000
80921
304 Mission Hill Way $315,000
654 Rolling Rock Point $355,000
2035 Volterra Way $357,300
11268 Cold Creek View $358,400
11378 Rill Point $362,800
15385 Paddington Circle $370,000
1938 Volterra Way $376,100
949 Spectrum Loop $381,000
250 Sedona Drive $383,000
2018 Volterra Way $387,900
15120 Highway 83 $403,600
14485 River Oaks Drive $404,000
1575 Diamond Rim Drive $405,000
2393 Margaux Valley Way $425,000
11535 Spectacular Bid Circle $428,300
2176 Villa Creek Circle $450,000
2417 Fieldbrook Court $461,000
145 Wuthering Heights Drive $480,000
2792 Crooked Vine Court $485,000
2664 Cinnabar Road $487,000
1138 Seabiscuit Drive $497,900
717 Black Arrow Drive $505,000
1392 Oakmont Drive $512,000
2049 Ruffino Drive $537,000
80 Coyote Willow Drive $540,000
1138 Crystal Basin Drive $590,000
12751 Pensador Drive $631,600
2040 Ever Red Court $663,400
15711 Wildwood Court $725,000
12028 Whirlaway Place $758,100
13602 Stony Hill Point $830,000
12754 Cloudy Bay Drive $861,500