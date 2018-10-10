This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 20–26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1319 Villa Gro $235,000

17012 Blue Mist Gro $238,000

1248 Timber Run Heigh $269,500

17647 Quarry Way… $285,000

17075 Snowwood Drive $334,700

15901 Lake Mist Drive $402,000

444 Talus Road $405,000

15703 Agate Creek Drive $455,000

17672 Water Flume Way $465,000

16635 Mystic Canyon Drive $465,000

2352 Pelican Bay Drive $466,600

18740 Spring Valley Road $475,000

16335 Woodward Terrace $492,800

16466 Mountain Mist Drive $520,000

1480 Symphony Heights $527,900

16367 Woodward Terrace $552,000

19733 Lindenmere Drive $612,400

2455 Lake Meadow Drive $660,000

1042 Golden Pine Lane $681,000

16440 Old Denver Road $844,000

16418 Clandestine Court $859,000

80921

429 Avocet Loop $325,000

14124 Tern Drive $325,000

2050 Volterra Way $329,300

11297 Cold Creek View $338,200

155 Rangely Drive $355,000

1933 Medici Lane $370,600

13054 Cake Bread Heights $448,000

13834 Firefall Court $449,000

170 Doral Way $475,000

2029 Ruffino Drive $542,000

15570 Castlegate Court $560,000

12401 Pensador Drive $564,800

12849 Tolland Place $595,500

Tags

Load comments