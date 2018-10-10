This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 20–26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1319 Villa Gro $235,000
17012 Blue Mist Gro $238,000
1248 Timber Run Heigh $269,500
17647 Quarry Way… $285,000
17075 Snowwood Drive $334,700
15901 Lake Mist Drive $402,000
444 Talus Road $405,000
15703 Agate Creek Drive $455,000
17672 Water Flume Way $465,000
16635 Mystic Canyon Drive $465,000
2352 Pelican Bay Drive $466,600
18740 Spring Valley Road $475,000
16335 Woodward Terrace $492,800
16466 Mountain Mist Drive $520,000
1480 Symphony Heights $527,900
16367 Woodward Terrace $552,000
19733 Lindenmere Drive $612,400
2455 Lake Meadow Drive $660,000
1042 Golden Pine Lane $681,000
16440 Old Denver Road $844,000
16418 Clandestine Court $859,000
80921
429 Avocet Loop $325,000
14124 Tern Drive $325,000
2050 Volterra Way $329,300
11297 Cold Creek View $338,200
155 Rangely Drive $355,000
1933 Medici Lane $370,600
13054 Cake Bread Heights $448,000
13834 Firefall Court $449,000
170 Doral Way $475,000
2029 Ruffino Drive $542,000
15570 Castlegate Court $560,000
12401 Pensador Drive $564,800
12849 Tolland Place $595,500