This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 6–12.

80132

17254 Muscogee Valley TraiL $412,500

1785 Sandy Shore Lane $422,300

18402 Dunes Lake Lane $424,600

433 Saber Creek Drive $429,000

17519 Lake Side Drive $504,700

15695 Blue Pearl Court $527,100

1318 Eagle Claw Lane $599,200

17275 Shiloh Pines Drive $635,000

380 Powderhorn Drive $649,000

80921

2002 Volterra Way $312,000

1971 Volterra Way $349,900

931 Spectrum Loop $460,000

1503 Lookout Springs Drive $460,000

13074 Crane Canyon Loop $515,000

12822 Pensador Drive $542,500

1108 Seabiscuit Drive $580,000

885 Black Arrow Drive $615,000

12574 Chianti Court $901,800

