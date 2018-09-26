This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 6–12.
80132
17254 Muscogee Valley TraiL $412,500
1785 Sandy Shore Lane $422,300
18402 Dunes Lake Lane $424,600
433 Saber Creek Drive $429,000
17519 Lake Side Drive $504,700
15695 Blue Pearl Court $527,100
1318 Eagle Claw Lane $599,200
17275 Shiloh Pines Drive $635,000
380 Powderhorn Drive $649,000
80921
2002 Volterra Way $312,000
1971 Volterra Way $349,900
931 Spectrum Loop $460,000
1503 Lookout Springs Drive $460,000
13074 Crane Canyon Loop $515,000
12822 Pensador Drive $542,500
1108 Seabiscuit Drive $580,000
885 Black Arrow Drive $615,000
12574 Chianti Court $901,800