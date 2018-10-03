This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 13–19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

17045 River Birch Point $238,000

398 Raspberry Lane $240,000

1143 Autumn Star Point $275,000

786 Century Lane $309,900

15725 Dawson Creek Drive $359,900

755 Bowstring Road $377,300

2306 Creek Valley Circle $387,900

19494 Lindenmere Drive $400,400

19395 Draco Drive $412,000

18645 Honeysuckle Way $421,500

19983 Lindenmere Drive $439,000

18140 Briarhaven Court $455,000

2321 Pelican Bay Drive $459,800

3555 Range View Road $472,500

15831 Lake Mist Drive $480,800

16464 Woodward Terrace $505,600

19844 Chisholm Trail $510,000

15801 Lake Mist Drive $512,400

3795 Spaatz Road $525,000

17872 Gypsum Canyon Court $527,500

16625 Curled Oak Drive $595,500

16232 Thunder Cat Way $609,500

16250 Thunder Cat Way $667,500

1705 Trumpeters Court $820,000

80921

316 Mission Hill Way $270,000

11606 Black Maple Lane $317,900

923 Fire Rock Place $350,000

11391 Rill Point $363,300

2005 Medici Lane $370,900

1216 Dream Lake Court $380,000

1465 Stella Drive $380,000

14510 Latrobe Drive $400,000

14575 Air Garden Lane $425,000

2361 Margaux Valley Way $430,000

15330 Paddington Circle $435,000

2553 Cinnabar Road $444,000

15450 Benchley Drive $489,900

2051 Walnut Creek Court $495,400

12928 Cupcake Heights $502,500

735 Witchhazel Court $505,000

2330 Limerick Court $511,000

15974 Longmeadow Lane $522,500

865 Glengate Lane $575,000

13230 Lions Peak Way $600,000

13085 Crane Canyon Loop $640,000

14470 Old Lasso Point $835,000

14860 Roller Coaster Road $986,000

1023 Old North Gate Road $1,100,000

Tags

Load comments