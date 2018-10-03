This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 13–19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
17045 River Birch Point $238,000
398 Raspberry Lane $240,000
1143 Autumn Star Point $275,000
786 Century Lane $309,900
15725 Dawson Creek Drive $359,900
755 Bowstring Road $377,300
2306 Creek Valley Circle $387,900
19494 Lindenmere Drive $400,400
19395 Draco Drive $412,000
18645 Honeysuckle Way $421,500
19983 Lindenmere Drive $439,000
18140 Briarhaven Court $455,000
2321 Pelican Bay Drive $459,800
3555 Range View Road $472,500
15831 Lake Mist Drive $480,800
16464 Woodward Terrace $505,600
19844 Chisholm Trail $510,000
15801 Lake Mist Drive $512,400
3795 Spaatz Road $525,000
17872 Gypsum Canyon Court $527,500
16625 Curled Oak Drive $595,500
16232 Thunder Cat Way $609,500
16250 Thunder Cat Way $667,500
1705 Trumpeters Court $820,000
80921
316 Mission Hill Way $270,000
11606 Black Maple Lane $317,900
923 Fire Rock Place $350,000
11391 Rill Point $363,300
2005 Medici Lane $370,900
1216 Dream Lake Court $380,000
1465 Stella Drive $380,000
14510 Latrobe Drive $400,000
14575 Air Garden Lane $425,000
2361 Margaux Valley Way $430,000
15330 Paddington Circle $435,000
2553 Cinnabar Road $444,000
15450 Benchley Drive $489,900
2051 Walnut Creek Court $495,400
12928 Cupcake Heights $502,500
735 Witchhazel Court $505,000
2330 Limerick Court $511,000
15974 Longmeadow Lane $522,500
865 Glengate Lane $575,000
13230 Lions Peak Way $600,000
13085 Crane Canyon Loop $640,000
14470 Old Lasso Point $835,000
14860 Roller Coaster Road $986,000
1023 Old North Gate Road $1,100,000