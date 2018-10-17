This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 27–Sept. 2. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1363 Yellow Granite Way….........................$247,300

1785 Moorwood Point… .............................$340,000

19335 Knotty Pine Way…...........................$353,000

19504 Lindenmere Drive….........................$420,000

1953 Wagon Gap Trail….............................$424,900

15841 Lake Mist Drive….............................$429,300

2022 Coyote Valley Court…........................$430,000

17663 Lake Side Drive….............................$432,000

490 Congressional Drive…..........................$435,000

17664 Lake Side Drive… .............................$459,800

465 Jack Boot Road…..................................$465,000

1120 Melinda Lane…...................................$489,000

734 Woodmoor Acres Drive….....................$550,000

20260 True Vista Circle…............................$559,000

15962 Bridle Ridge Drive….........................$565,000

1785 Catnap Lane….....................................$574,900

19785 Hidden Springs Glen….....................$650,000

19550 Fox Trail Way.....................................$656,000

16220 Thunder Cat Way…..........................$662,400

1435 Catnap Lane….....................................$695,600

740 W. Caspian Court…...............................$720,000

18285 Pixie Park Road… ..............................$725,000

80921

1969 Medici Lane….....................................$345,200

11287 Cold Creek View…............................$356,600

1934 Medici Lane….....................................$369,100

1256 Lawn Lake Trail…...............................$382,000

1910 Medici Lane….....................................$389,000

850 Wuthering Heights Drive…..................$393,000

14365 Westchester Drive…..........................$395,000

829 Spectrum Loop…..................................$405,000

14341 Eagle Villa Grove…...........................$420,000

1231 Castle Hills Place….............................$435,000

470 Palm Springs Way… .............................$499,000

1127 Seabiscuit Drive…...............................$500,000

759 Witchhazel Court…...............................$505,000

17588 Old Cherokee Trail…........................$530,000

13786 Rivercrest Circle….............................$579,000

1542 Summerglow Lane…...........................$622,000

12849 Pensador Drive…...............................$680,000

12835 Pensador Drive…...............................$753,600

1191 Kelso Place….......................................$995,400

1934 Goodyear Court…............................$1,044,600

