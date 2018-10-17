This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 27–Sept. 2. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1363 Yellow Granite Way….........................$247,300
1785 Moorwood Point… .............................$340,000
19335 Knotty Pine Way…...........................$353,000
19504 Lindenmere Drive….........................$420,000
1953 Wagon Gap Trail….............................$424,900
15841 Lake Mist Drive….............................$429,300
2022 Coyote Valley Court…........................$430,000
17663 Lake Side Drive….............................$432,000
490 Congressional Drive…..........................$435,000
17664 Lake Side Drive… .............................$459,800
465 Jack Boot Road…..................................$465,000
1120 Melinda Lane…...................................$489,000
734 Woodmoor Acres Drive….....................$550,000
20260 True Vista Circle…............................$559,000
15962 Bridle Ridge Drive….........................$565,000
1785 Catnap Lane….....................................$574,900
19785 Hidden Springs Glen….....................$650,000
19550 Fox Trail Way.....................................$656,000
16220 Thunder Cat Way…..........................$662,400
1435 Catnap Lane….....................................$695,600
740 W. Caspian Court…...............................$720,000
18285 Pixie Park Road… ..............................$725,000
80921
1969 Medici Lane….....................................$345,200
11287 Cold Creek View…............................$356,600
1934 Medici Lane….....................................$369,100
1256 Lawn Lake Trail…...............................$382,000
1910 Medici Lane….....................................$389,000
850 Wuthering Heights Drive…..................$393,000
14365 Westchester Drive…..........................$395,000
829 Spectrum Loop…..................................$405,000
14341 Eagle Villa Grove…...........................$420,000
1231 Castle Hills Place….............................$435,000
470 Palm Springs Way… .............................$499,000
1127 Seabiscuit Drive…...............................$500,000
759 Witchhazel Court…...............................$505,000
17588 Old Cherokee Trail…........................$530,000
13786 Rivercrest Circle….............................$579,000
1542 Summerglow Lane…...........................$622,000
12849 Pensador Drive…...............................$680,000
12835 Pensador Drive…...............................$753,600
1191 Kelso Place….......................................$995,400
1934 Goodyear Court…............................$1,044,600