Olivia Tighe knows what it is like to have a parent deployed for military service when the holidays roll around.
Tighe, 17, a Girls Scouts Ambassador for Troop 3661 in the Monument area, organized a Dec. 14 party at the Woodmoor Barn Community Center for families of military members who are currently deployed during the holidays for a program she created, Presents for Patriots. The initiative collects and wraps holiday gifts for families of deployed service members.
During the party, invited families were showered with presents and holiday cheer.
The Presents for Patriots program is Tighe’s project with which she aspires to earn the Girls Scouts Gold Award, the highest achievement an ambassador or senior Scout can achieve. The Gold Award, which is the Girl Scouts’ equivalent to a Boy Scout Eagle Scout Award, is presented to Girls Scouts seniors and ambassadors who tackle issues that are personal to them and inspire change in their communities.
Tighe is part of a military family; her father served in the Army for 20 years. She knows firsthand what families of deployed spouses and parents experience. This was her inspiration for the project, remembering the stress her mother would undergo coordinating the Christmas holiday for their family with her father away in service, Tighe said.
“I know that it’s tough sometimes for families to do, so that’s what I wanted to do with this [program],” she said. “I wanted to take from my own experiences and create a benefit for people who are in the community now who need help.
“It’s more of a relief system so these families know they have people in the community who are willing to help and they have support.”
Tighe, a junior at Palmer Ridge High School, said the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7829 and its Auxiliary have served in a support role for Presents for Patriots by reaching out to representatives and communicating with the families to be benefited
“In our community, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7829 has paired with me for my project to help run (this) program to help relieve the stress of our local military families during the holiday season,” Tighe said.
She plans to make the program a yearlong endeavor. A full calendar of activities for Presents for Patriots is forthcoming, Tighe said.
“I’m trying to provide the best experience for these families and to give them things to do to keep them busy while their parent or spouse is deployed,” she said.
Among those invited to the Dec. 14 event were Jill Doyle and her three children. Doyle’s husband, Bill, is a Navy serviceman presently in Djibouti for his ninth deployment during their 15 years of marriage.
“It’s hardest around the holidays, so it’s nice to have Olivia doing a program like this,” said Jill Doyle, a Girls Scouts Gold Award recipient herself. “When I heard Olivia was doing this for her Gold Award as well, I knew I had to come.”
Like her dad, Tighe aspires to serve in the military. She plans to start with the Army ROTC.
Learn more about Presents for Patriots on its Facebook page.