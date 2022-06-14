Lizard Rock Trail provides an ideal short destination hike in Park County’s Lost Creek Wilderness Trail System in Pike National Forest.
From Highway 24 just west of Lake George, turn right on County Road 77/Tarryall Road. Head northward for about 13 miles and keep a sharp eye for a dirt road on the right just past a sharp turn, with a sign for Spruce Grove Campground set back from the road. Park in the lots near the campground sign. The road into the campground is seasonally gated, but hikers can walk around the gate to reach the trailhead.
Walk along the campground road, dropping down towards Tarryall Creek. Keep right on the road and after a few hundred yards reach a sign that says “Parking for Walk-In Camping”. Leave the road and follow the path that leads about 50 yards to a sturdy bridge over the creek. Cross the bridge to the signed Lizard Rock Trailhead and turn sharp left to follow the trail along the creek.
The trail starts with a cool tunnel under a huge boulder that would serve well as a storm shelter. After about a half mile reach some intersecting social trails on the right but stick to the main route, a double track that heads northward. One of these intersections is marked by a pair of posts. On the return route down be sure to bear right at the posts to return to the campground area.
After another half mile of gradual climbing reach another sign for Lizard Rock Trail. Climb a small hill and atop the hill enjoy the best view of Lizard Rock, ahead to the north and just to the left of the trail route. Although distant, this rocky outcrop truly looks like a giant lizard basking in the sun on top of the formation.
Just beyond the small hill drop through a lovely little aspen grove then continue climbing steadily for about a mile to a couple of sharp switchbacks that pass close to Lizard Rock, visible through the trees but looking less reptilian from this angle. Continue up the trail for about another quarter mile to the intersection with Hankins Pass Trail 630, marking the turnaround point. Retrace the route to the parking. While hiking back down toward the switchbacks, enjoy some open views of the Tarryall Creek valley and Badger Mountain (11,295).
Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.