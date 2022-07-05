“I did something crazy,” I told my sister on the phone last week. Three decades ago that statement likely would’ve meant something entirely different. But in this instance, it had to do with getting my shingles vaccine and my second COVID booster at the same time.
Living dangerously means something else later in life!
The shingles vaccine, which is recommended for adults 50 or older who had chickenpox as a child, can produce some undesirable side effects: shivering, fever, muscle pain, headache, tiredness, stomach pain and nausea. These happen “in more than half of people who receive recombinant shingles vaccine,” stated the handout given to me the clinic that administered the shot. More than half of those who get the vaccine have these side effects.
Pretty much everyone who gets it has a sore arm, mild or moderate pain, and redness and swelling at the injection site.
My sister, when she had her shingles vaccine not long ago, was flu-like sick for a couple of days. She told me to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.
I turned 50 last week, as I wrote about in my last column, which made me eligible for the second COVID booster. When I signed up for that, I received a prompt to get the shingles shot, too. I thought, “well, I’ll have to do it sooner than later anyway.”
As with my previous COVID vaccines (the booster shots are the exact same doses as the original two shots, the clinician told me), I had two sore arms, a bit of a headache, and was more tired than usual the next day. But that was, fortunately for me, the extent of it (so far — I’m less than 48 hours out as I write this, and the symptoms from both shots typically go away after two or three days, says the handout).
Getting both vaccines (one in each arm) can intensify the effects, I was told. So why would I do such a thing as get both these vaccines at the same time? Well, I had a long weekend. That also meant something different earlier in life. In this case, it meant that if I got sick I’d likely get over it before the long weekend was over, so as to be “healthy” for the coming work week.
My, how times have changed!
So, I rolled the dice and “won” — sort of. I definitely was extra tired and slept for most of the day after the shot, but fortunately did not get a fever, upset stomach or chills.
I don’t consider myself to be particularly lucky when it comes to physical ailments or injuries, so this is a welcome change for me.
I’ll have to get the second in the two-dose series of Recombinant zoster (shingles) vaccine in two to six months. So, hopefully I’m OK with that one, too.
I’ve seen what shingles can do — friends and family who’ve gotten it have had very painful, blistering rashes and a long-term nerve pain called postherpetic neuralgia (PHN). It can last for “months or years” after the rash goes away” and the pain “can be severe or debilitating,” states the vaccine handout I received.
“Shingles is sneaky. It’s caused by the same virus as chickenpox — varicella-zoster, which lays dormant for decades in the body, ready to pounce when your immune system is weakened by stress, certain medications (for example, long-term steroids) or disease. Those with rheumatoid arthritis, for instance, are twice as likely to develop shingles as healthy older adults,” states an article on AARP.com, “Turning 50? Go Get A Shingles Vaccine.”
The article states that a third of Americans will get shingles, usually after age 50. “Since the risk rises with age, half of those who live to be 85 will experience at least one episode.” Of those who get it, 10% to 18% will develop PHN.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website says “An estimated 1 million people get shingles each year in this country. If you’ve ever had chickenpox, you can get shingles. Even children can get shingles. Your risk of shingles increases as you get older.”
The site continues “Shingles is caused by varicella zoster virus (VZV), the same virus that causes chickenpox. After a person recovers from chickenpox, the virus stays dormant (inactive) in the body. This virus can reactivate years later, causing shingles.”
Getting the vaccine is the only way to protect against shingles and PHN later in life.
So, if you’re over 50 and haven’t gotten the vaccine yet, it’s something to think about.
