In the depths of winter, one sure sign points to the start of summer — the lineup announcement for MeadowGrass Music Festival.

Headliners for this year’s Memorial Day weekend event are Grammy Award-winning Ranky Tanky, which performs jazz-influenced arrangements of traditional Gullah music, a culture that originated from descendants of enslaved Africans in the Lowcountry region of the Southeast; Darlingside, an indie folk quartet; and Marc Broussard, a blues and rock singer songwriter with Louisiana musical influences.

Tickets are on sale now for the May 27-29 festival at La Foret Conference and Retreat Center in Black Forest. Admission is $118.99-$178.99 for adults and free for ages 12 and younger. Camping is available.

For tickets and information, go online to rockymountainhighway.org.

The lineup:

May 27

• Spur (Americana)

• Jon E. Boothe & the Night Watch (Americana)

• Steve Harris Songwriter of the Year contest winners

• Stillhouse Junkies (bluegrass)

• Armchair Boogie (jamgrass)

• Ranky Tanky

May 28

• Curtis Boucher (singer-songwriter)

• Big Richard (bluegrass)

• The River Arkansas (Americana)

• Dori Freeman (singer-songwriter)

• Emily Scott Robinson (singer-songwriter)

• Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards (indie folk pop)

• Darlingside

May 29

• School of Rock House Band (musicians studying at School of Rock)

• Craig Walter (singer-songwriter)

• Sugar Moon (bluegrass)

• Raye Zaragoza (singer-songwriter)

• Tow’rs (indie folk rock)

• Cordovas (roots rock band)

Marc Broussard

