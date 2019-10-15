This month, I’m eagerly anticipating an event that doesn’t come along often enough: the opening of a new library in El Paso County.
On Monday, Nov. 4, Pikes Peak Library District will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event for the Calhan Library at 600 Bank St., Calhan (80808). The event will feature speakers representing PPLD, the county, and the town of Calhan.
The new collection of books, digital resources and information offer an endless and exhilarating array of opportunities for residents in the area. The sense of community a library offers to a town, no matter the size, is essential.
Opening a new facility is an unusual feat in 2019, when libraries across the country are facing new challenges to connect patrons to the resources and information they need. Many libraries are facing budget cuts. Book publishers are taking drastic steps that limit how libraries can purchase and circulate eBooks and eAudiobooks (which puts PPLD in an exceptionally difficult position since we exceed more than one million digital checkouts per year). Some people are going as far as to say the internet effectively replaces a library, making it a space that’s no longer needed.
I am proud to be part of a library district that overcomes these obstacles and attitudes, proving every day that the library still has a vital role in all of our lives.
As PPLD prepares to open a new facility in the eastern reaches of our county, we are uniquely positioned to have a greater role in our community than ever before. PPLD now hosts job training opportunities like a culinary certificate program that prepares future prep and line cooks. We continue to add to our physical and digital collections of books while offering music and movie streaming. Plus, PPLD facilities provide space for people to connect and create in meeting rooms, performance venues, makerspaces, and recording studios.
Library classes can help you learn to speak a language or start a small business and almost everything in between. PPLD’s programs are nearly countless and available to all ages, learning levels and interests.
The bottom line? Whatever it is you want to learn, try, discover or improve, PPLD is here to help.
So, as we gear up to face the eBook and eAudiobook challenges, which will create financial burdens on the Library and longer eBook wait times for patrons (you can learn more about this issue and take action here), I am filled with confidence. PPLD and other libraries across the country prove time and again that we are more than capable of metamorphosing to become what the community needs at any point in time. We don’t just do it because we have to, we thrive on it. After all, a library has always been distinctively valuable to each person, transforming to answer their questions and help them reach their goals.
I don’t think there has ever been a better time to open a new library. I hope you’ll join me in celebrating this momentous occasion alongside the citizens of Calhan.
Kayah Swanson is the public relations specialist at Pikes Peak Library District. She’s a former journalist turned nonprofit communicator. Reach Kayah with any questions at kswanson@ppld.org.