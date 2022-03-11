DENVER • Lewis-Palmer wasn’t going to miss a chance to play for a title.
Senior Cam Lowe wasn’t going to let a rapid, size-15 shoe search midweek down them. Sophomore Cohen Edmondson wasn’t going to let a baseball-size swollen ankle stop him from playing.
The Rangers were rewarded for their efforts in a 79-65 win over Pueblo Central on Friday to advance to the 4A title game against Pueblo South.
That type of flexibility, even with things outside of basketball, has been the key for Lewis-Palmer in overcoming a line of playoff opponents more different than they are similar.
“They’ve forged their own way through it,” coach Bill Benton said. “Our seniors were freshman last time we won it.
“They’re tough. We talk about about physical toughness, and I think sometimes we still have room to get better. But our mental toughness — we’ve played games in the 80s, we’ve played games in the 30s. They adjust and do their work.”
Lowe came in with possibly his stiffest test yet — Pueblo Central junior Kadyn Betts.
Not only has Betts averaged a double-double, but he’s also averaged over three blocks a game. Lowe, instead of shying away and staying outside the arc, chose to go right at him.
In turn, he shot 16 free throws and hit all of them en route to a 38-point outburst — his highest total of the year.
“There’s no extra motivation (against Kadyn),” Lowe said. “I just knew that it was going to be a big transition game. The looks just kind of came my way and I found a rhythm.”
For a moment, the adjustments weren’t coming quickly for the Rangers. At halftime, they led just 31-24. For comparison, Lewis-Palmer racked up 31 points in the final quarter alone.
In the second half, the Rangers outscored the Wildcats by seven. Their largest lead came in the fourth quarter — a stanza which has largely been their chance to pull away so far this postseason.
The flexibility will be needed more than ever, now.
Pueblo South, the state’s second-ranked, 4A club, brings a style the Rangers have yet to see. It’s a small team that races to transition points and plays bigger than its size, despite being outsized nearly every game.
Seniors Brady Jones and Lowe will be tasked with taking advantage. Jones 13 points and eight rebounds against the taller Betts, so he appears primed to do so.
“For us, in all honesty, I have to do some (research),” Benton said. “I watched them in person a few times and they play at a different pace. I think we can handle that, so whatever we talk about as a staff and team — we’ll be ready for it.”
