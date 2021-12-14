MONUMENT • Following a 20-3 overall record for the Rangers his junior season, Cam Lowe now feels no pressure for his senior season with the next chapter of his hoops career already decided.
Lewis-Palmer High School boys basketball started its first two weeks of the season with a 6-0 overall record and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A boys hoops in Colorado. Because of a school culture which envelops the program and a team focus on defense, Lowe said Rangers hoops fans shouldn’t expect to see much difference between this year’s team and previous seasons.
“We are pretty good as a program every year,” Lowe said. “We keep a lot of the same tendencies, especially on defense. Defense is our motto at L-P. I think fans can expect a lot of the same except for some new faces.”
The 6-foot, 5-inch senior said about 10 years ago the program had players and staff who established a culture of leadership for the program that allowed it to remain consistent season after season, not just on the court.
“It’s about being strong in the community, playing defense and just doing things that make us good young men as a program, and that culture has been established for years now,” Lowe said. “That’s what makes L-P a special place, not only for basketball but for people in the program.”
Lowe recently signed a letter of intent, committing to playing NCAA Division I basketball for the U.S. Air Force Academy after graduation. He said the recruiting process is a long one, but Air Force Academy showed him a lot of “love” from the beginning.
With a level of excitement having already committed to a collegiate team going into the season comes the absence of pressure to keep track of which collegiate coaches may be coming to see him play through his senior year, Lowe said.
“There’s no worrying about having a good game versus a bad game, or trying to earn scholarships,” he said. “Air Force felt like home and it definitely took a lot of pressure off, and has allowed me to just go out and win this year.”
Lowe’s interest in basketball started at an early age. He said his father gave him a basketball to play with in his crib. Originally, from the area, Lowe lived in Kansas near family for about seven years before returning when he was a middle schooler. His high school basketball career has been with the Rangers all four years.
Through the first two weeks of boys hoops season, Lowe has notched 115 points, averaging 19.2 points per game. Through six games he was 95% on free throws as well. He scored 37 points in the Rangers’ overtime win against Holy Family Dec. 3 in Broomfield.
As for his plans for the Air Force Academy, he expects only the best from himself.
“Obviously, it’s going to be a challenge, so my plan is to go in there and attack it,” he said. “Be the best cadet, the best athlete, the best student I can be. That is the expectation I have for myself.”