Lewis-Palmer School District on Friday released the results of its survey asking residents to confidentially share their thoughts regarding the outcome of the Nov. 6 election.
Two ballot measures were rejected by voters last month by about a two-thirds margin. The financing increases sought to build a new elementary school west of Bear Creek Elementary and convert Bear Creek back to a middle school; and to improve safety, security and student wellness programs throughout the district.
In the survey, more than 930 participants left 1,551 comments with feedback for the district. Seventy percent (601) of participants were parents or guardians, 16 percent (140) were staff members, 12 percent were community members and 2 percent were identified as “other.”
Top comments on Friday pointed to ballot language — the second-most discussed survey topic — as being vague or confusing.
“Use plain language to describe where the money is going and why,” the top comment reads. “Do not include caveats that allow the money to be used on any topic. Clearly explain the costs over every year.”
District 38 spokesperson Julie Stephen said by phone Friday it was helpful for the district to see how uncertainty resulting from the ballot language affected election results.
“The results of the survey show it was extremely apparent that our constituents found (the ballot language) confusing and unclear. I don’t think any of us at the district were thinking, ‘That’s the problem.” And (ballot language) wasn’t the problem, but it was apparent that it was a contributing factor” to the results of the election, Stephen said.
Others suggested the district should “listen to (the) teachers”; identified a great need for an additional middle school; and urged the district to make developers in the area “pay for more” if “building creates infrastructure issues.”
The district also grouped the feedback together by topics. “Other” feedback had the most discussion, with 263 comments. Comments called for parents and community members to participate in the superintendent search committee, and another suggested “choicing-in” to D-38 schools by students who live outside district boundaries should be denied.
The results will help the school board move forward, Stephen said.
“The Board got an overview, a small taste, and they will be able to dig into the data and see what things were talked about over and over.”
To read the entirety of resident feedback and see a chart of all topics discussed, visit the school’s survey results page at lewispalmer.thoughtexchange.com/december-2018.
To view the results, an overview of the survey and information on survey guidelines, visit lewispalmer.org/thoughtexchange.