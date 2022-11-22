MONUMENT • There was a tone of disappointment and uncertainty among the halls of the school buildings in Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Nov. 9.
That was the sentiment shared by D38 Superintendent KC Somers and Board of Education Secretary Tiffiney Upchurch during the regular meeting of the board Nov. 11 at the district learning center in Monument. Both had visited each building in the district the day after the Nov. 8 election after the district’s ballot question that asked for a mill levy override of property taxes to fund teacher and support staff compensation to meet the region average had failed by a narrow margin.
“That was a hard visit and we all felt the same,” Upchurch said after many public comments during the meeting which shared both disappointment and ideas for finding funds for compensation from other resources. “We are all neighbors in this community. … I appreciate the opportunity to talk about a lot of what I saw and heard here. This is an open welcome to anybody to reach out to me and I will meet you anywhere in the district and if you’d like to go over this little book called the Colorado School Law book, if you’d like to pour through this with me, I can show you where the Colorado Revised Statute says we have to put [compensation] in the general fund specifically.
“I would love, love, love for you to show me what we need to do to get where we need to be, and we can do it as a community. … I don’t know what it’s going to look like, but I think we can do this with the community, and I think there’s a lot of discussion that will be had. I invite anybody to have a conversation with me. Please, let’s do this together.”
Upchurch also said it may be appropriate for the district to allow teachers and support staff a day on the calendar to visit the state capital building in Denver with other teachers from around the state who have done so in the past for the advocacy of better pay for educators.
“I think they should have the opportunity to advocate for themselves with their cohorts, and I would be up there with them,” she said. “I would love anybody to come up with me. We’ll drive together. I’ll buy the coffee and the gas, so I think we can do this as a community.”
Board Vice President Theresa Phillips said many from the community have reached out to her since the election with innovative ideas which are “very important right now.”
Educator and support staff compensation has been a topic of discussion for district leadership for the past 18 months to two years, Phillips said. Further conversation to determine a long-term, sustainable option to raise compensation to the regional average and allow the district to offer more competitive pay will be necessary and very challenging, she said.
Phillips commended Somers for always promoting collaboration, innovation and accountability.
Director Matthew Clawson agreed alternatives to reduce expenses and increase educator pay to a more competitive level are in order. “The voters have spoken, and I think as board members, we need to figure this out,” he said. “I am committed to doing what I can provide them with the compensation they deserve.”
Board President Chris Taylor said given the feedback received there will be no answer with which everyone in the community will agree. He said the most disappointing moment of the weeks leading up to the Nov. 8 election was when his home was visited by door-to-door canvassers campaigning against the MLO ballot initiative who provided a flier that inaccurately claimed it would cause property values to increase ten old and stated the district leadership is “corrupt.”
“It was nastiness,” Taylor said. “I wished them well and they moved on. It’s unfortunate in my mind that partisan politics is a part of life. It is at the national level, and unfortunately at the local level. It’s really unfortunate when we attack one another before we even try to understand one another, and I think that is endemic.
“I think having different opinions makes us all stronger. But if we can just stick to an understanding first. I have a nasty taste in my mouth not because we lost, but it’s the process that we experience. I feel really bad for teachers. I feel really bad for taxpayers who didn’t want to pay. I feel bad for everybody because frankly the process is divisive. … Are we going to let politics destroy our friendships?”
Taylor agreed moving forward to find alternate options was a must. “It’s not going to be equal to what we asked for [on the ballot], but we will do something,” he said.
Somers said the day after the election was “clearly hard for our staff, and I don’t think that taste has worn off any.” The superintendent said the solution is a complex issue. Teacher and support staff compensation continues to be the district’s most pressing need, he said.
“Obviously, it would’ve been nice to have the funds that would’ve been generated through 4A to be able to achieve more of what we set out to accomplish,” Somers said. “There’s an opportunity certainly to look at where there may be the opportunity to find existing funds. That will not be without tradeoff. … We only have a finite amount of resources, and there may be some real hard choices in terms of how those resources can be divided.”
Board Treasurer Ron Schwartz suggested the district consider staff feedback on the difference between a full-compensation package and cash payment so the educators’ position is in mind when creating solutions.